Cost of moving ETP and ONT

#311926 27-Feb-2024 12:28
Now that we are unconditional for our house, and new house is all sorted as well, I started looking at where to get the ONT moved to....  decided. (Current location not ideal for me)

 

So looked up pricing on getting this done.... eeeep.....  I'll be looking at almost $1000 to move the ONT and ETP to a new location in the house. Does this seem right ?

 

If so, I'll have to re-think my plans for the network etc :D

 

With that said... how much is a cabler/sparky going to charge to feed a cable in the floorspace between floors from one end of the house to the other.... 

 

Fun times :D

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

wellygary
8242 posts

Uber Geek


  #3200502 27-Feb-2024 12:36
Can't really comment until you give us some pics and info on how far its being move and what are they have to do 

 

Is is a simply staple it to the outside of the house for 20 metres, or do they have to go from one side of the house to another ( under the floor etc)

 

About 5 years ago I paid about $2K for them to run fibre 2 metres down a pole under a footpath then up through a garage and up  into the house (OHUG) 

 
 
 
 

danfaulknor
931 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3200511 27-Feb-2024 13:09
I think a standard ONT move is $300 or something, we've had a few done, but it depends on how far etc.

 

 

 

You can (with the right APC connectors etc) extend it over standard single mode fibre, but it's entirely unsupported and not recommended :)




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

Chills
160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3200523 27-Feb-2024 14:04
From my experience, we’ve always been told the minimum is $199 to move the ONT and the same with the ETP.

As others have said, it does depend how far and how complex the move is.



Jase2985
13414 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200537 27-Feb-2024 15:07
if you do most of the work for them it will likely be cheaper, ie run conduit etc so all they have to do is feed it where it needs to go

darylblake
1157 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3200539 27-Feb-2024 15:12
Might be cheaper to just run a network cable through some dry-wall or ceiling. Even replacing a board, re-plastering and painting it will be cheaper.

nztim
3728 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3200540 27-Feb-2024 15:17
ONT should is per usual flat fee, ETP is alot harder, as the cable from the street needs to be moved




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

networkn
Networkn
32233 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200541 27-Feb-2024 15:18
Spark charge $500 to do this for ONT only, but last two times, they didn't end up actually sending the invoice, despite us requesting the service and it being completed. 

 

 

 

 



mentalinc
3186 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3200542 27-Feb-2024 15:24
My ONT is in the wrong place, just ran some Cat6 from the ONT to the rack where the router etc is.

 

Is it ugly? yes was it free? yes.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13712 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200551 27-Feb-2024 15:49
Yeah, its at the far end of the property, I'll have to get round there again at some stage, maybe with a cabler/sparky and get a quote for running ethernet thru the ceiling or something. My "office" will be at the opposite end of the property, so hence why looking to move the ONT etc. Its closer to the road, and easy access whereas existing setup its run the length of the house and around the corner :D

 

Red = existing setup   Green = preferred but not at $1000 :D

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

mentalinc
3186 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3200553 27-Feb-2024 15:51
Can you run CAT6 through the roof space?

 

Also interesting it's just shortening not lengthen a run, so would have though it was just a case of cut and resplice to the new location,.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13712 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200558 27-Feb-2024 16:21
I'm just pricing off the Chorus site, not spoken to them yet, so it may be cheaper once they see what needs doing.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

MadEngineer
4235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3200642 27-Feb-2024 22:40
Are those white spaces in the bar and the garage cupboards? If so they’ll make for an easy job of running some copper.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Goosey
2792 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3200665 28-Feb-2024 06:34
Is there any Ethernet runs to the lounge and other areas upstairs at all?

 

or are you going to go wifi for all the house except the “office”?

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13712 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200680 28-Feb-2024 08:26
Current owners have just been using wifi - they only have one PC and thats on that floor, so that worked for them. No ethernet run anywhere.

 

I need ethernet for a minimum of 7 devices - server, my PC, wifes PC, 2x Unifi, TV, Xbox. 

 

So my plan is to convert part of garage into an office for my gear, have the ONT etc there as well, and run cable through wall to the small bedroom to the right of the garage which would be my wifes office, and run some cable straight above the garage into the lounge above.

 

But looking like its going to be pricey to move the ONT, so my plans will need to change... either run cable through the ceiling if even possible, or run it on the outside wall to the garage similar to how the fibre is.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

cyril7
9050 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3200705 28-Feb-2024 09:32
Hi what garden is along the back wall, might be easier to get a cable/sparkie to run a conduit in the garden along that wall with a outdoor rated cat6 in it.

Cyril

