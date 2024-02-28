Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandLooking for next steps to fix my inconsistent VDSL
Lizm3

18 posts

Geek


#311942 28-Feb-2024 23:24
Hi everyone! I need help figuring out how to get better internet. I have had VDSL since 2021, and it has always been inconsistent, either with frequent short drop outs or running really slow. I am unable to upload files of any size over about 1MB - the upload will tick along for a while and then the internet drops out and the file upload cancels. Usually I'm trying to upload 50MB audio files, but it's happened with photos, big PDFs etc.

 

I've been in contact with Spark on and off every few months when it gets especially bad but they never solve it. It was almost perfect over December and early January and then suddenly became regularly shit again, to the point last night I couldn't even connect to Netflix/Disney etc. 

 

I have done multiple hard resets of the modem. I've ensured that the modem is not blocked by anything (I live in a small townhouse, modem on the ground floor in the lounge where the internet sucks as much as anywhere else in the house).  I have replaced the DSL cable and I bought a special filter that says its for VDSL. No change. I use the generic Spark modem. My laptop is a Macbook Air and as such I can't use an ethernet cable (plus i use other devices elsewhere in the house too).

 

I'd appreciate any suggestions for other things I can do. I'm guessing getting a new modem might help, so would be grateful for any recommendations. I'm also considering wireless broadband, but i've read that the average speed is typically lower than VDSL and high latency is expected. 

 

I cannot get fibre (I live on a cross lease and at least one of my neighbours sucks).

 

Thank you in advance. 

Jase2985
13415 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3201230 29-Feb-2024 05:30
Can you please post your modem stats so we can have a look at the connections and attenuation values

 

where are you located and how far from the nearest cabinet are you? 

 

How many phone jack points in the house? have you tried other jack points?

 

VDSL doesn't like being constantly disconnected, so the algorithm will continually lower your connection speed till its stable.

 

It might be worth investing in someone to come in and give you a dedicated VDSL jack point if you dont use the phone line. This can eliminate any issues the house wiring might be causing.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
Bung
6388 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3201231 29-Feb-2024 05:58
How long ago was your inquiry about getting fibre? Do you know what category was assigned to the work?

 

"Under the Telecommunications Act, consent is only required for category 3 builds." - Chorus

Lizm3

18 posts

Geek


  #3201244 29-Feb-2024 07:56
Jase2985:

 

Can you please post your modem stats so we can have a look at the connections and attenuation values

 

where are you located and how far from the nearest cabinet are you? 

 

How many phone jack points in the house? have you tried other jack points?

 

VDSL doesn't like being constantly disconnected, so the algorithm will continually lower your connection speed till its stable.

 

It might be worth investing in someone to come in and give you a dedicated VDSL jack point if you dont use the phone line. This can eliminate any issues the house wiring might be causing.

 

 

Thanks for your response! I'm hoping this data is what you want but tell me if not. There's one other jack point, which I haven't tried in a while but I switched because of my bad internet so I'd be surprised if that did anything, I can try it again though if you think I should. Actually i've just remembered that there is one upstairs in my bedroom - so I can try that - wouldn't that make the internet potentially worse in the lounge downstairs though? 

 

i don't know how to find out where my VDSL cabinet is, but I live in Upper Hutt. 

 

How much would it cost to to do the dedicated VDSL jack point and what kind of tradie do I get to do that, an electrician?

 

Edit: the table didn't work so I pasted the info in this Word doc: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1VLoRxoCjmVFMtiVct1rYICUolcpJtbTf/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=102827457377614268860&rtpof=true&sd=true

 

 



mentalinc
3189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3201246 29-Feb-2024 08:00
The formatting is all broken, but uptime of 8 hrs is low.
Leave it alone for a week, don't turn it off at night always on never turn it off or unplug it




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

Lizm3

18 posts

Geek


  #3201247 29-Feb-2024 08:02
Bung:

 

How long ago was your inquiry about getting fibre? Do you know what category was assigned to the work?

 

"Under the Telecommunications Act, consent is only required for category 3 builds." - Chorus

 

 

I can't be bothered explaining how much effort I've put into trying to get fibre, but at this time it is not an option. I wouldn't be posting on internet forums for help if it was!

Lizm3

18 posts

Geek


  #3201248 29-Feb-2024 08:02
mentalinc: The formatting is all broken, but uptime of 8 hrs is low.
Leave it alone for a week, don't turn it off at night always on never turn it off or unplug it

 

I never turn it off or unplug it. It drops out itself multiple times a night.

 

EDIT: Just realised that I also did a hard reset last night when talking to the Spark tech, hence 8 hours.

mentalinc
3189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3201249 29-Feb-2024 08:03
Looks like you're connected at 22mbit. What are you expecting?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



Lizm3

18 posts

Geek


  #3201250 29-Feb-2024 08:07
mentalinc: Looks like you're connected at 22mbit. What are you expecting?

 

Consistent at 22MB would be great, but I don't get that. For example on Tuesday night, i couldn't access Netflix, Disney, or TVNZ on my TV for about an hour, they wouldn't load. My computer was able to use the internet at that time but couldn't stream. Every night at least for the past month, the internet will drop out every 20 min or so briefly. Sometimes the TV show will be stuck buffering for up to 5 minutes.

 

Also I can't upload anything bigger than about 5MB at all, ever, which is extremely inconvenient.

mentalinc
3189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3201252 29-Feb-2024 08:14
Are you sure the modem isn't faulty?

 

What has your test said when they do line tests?

 

Are uou using ethernet or wifi when getting issues noted above?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

Lizm3

18 posts

Geek


  #3201254 29-Feb-2024 08:19
mentalinc:

 

Are you sure the modem isn't faulty?

 

What has your test said when they do line tests?

 

Are uou using ethernet or wifi when getting issues noted above?

 

 

No ethernet use, only wifi (macbook air doesn't have the jack).

 

Spark hasn't found any specific issues through any of the things they've done / got me to do. If there is a way to tell if the modem is faulty that Spark is unlikely to have tried I'm happy to run whatever test? It is a generic one from them and it's a few years old as well.

Spyware
3728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3201257 29-Feb-2024 08:38
Given the attenuation figures the cabinet is 2 km or so away. Given that, installing a master splitter filter to isolate the internal phone wiring in your house and provide an unfiltered cable run to the modem may help. Plug in filters are for phones, not the modem and can not possibly help other than to isolate DSL signal from an analog phone. An unfiltered alarm panel connected directly to the line may also be causing disconnections.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Lizm3

18 posts

Geek


  #3201261 29-Feb-2024 08:46
Spyware:

Given the attenuation figures the cabinet is 2 km or so away. Given that, installing a master splitter filter to isolate the internal phone wiring in your house and provide an unfiltered cable run to the modem may help. Plug in filters are for phones, not the modem and can not possibly help other than to isolate DSL signal from an analog phone. An unfiltered alarm panel connected directly to the line may also be causing disconnections.



I do have an alarm system but it has been disconnected the whole time I've owned the property. I think it's either super expensive or impossible to reconnect, don't remember.

Who would install a master splitter filter and how much would it cost? Would it cause any issue if I eventually do manage to get fibre?

Bung
6388 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3201268 29-Feb-2024 08:54
Lizm3:

 

Bung:

 

How long ago was your inquiry about getting fibre? Do you know what category was assigned to the work?

 

"Under the Telecommunications Act, consent is only required for category 3 builds." - Chorus

 

 

I can't be bothered explaining how much effort I've put into trying to get fibre, but at this time it is not an option. I wouldn't be posting on internet forums for help if it was!

 

 

The law was changed to make it much harder to obstruct connections. You sound like a special case.

Lizm3

18 posts

Geek


  #3201272 29-Feb-2024 09:13
Bung:


The law was changed to make it much harder to obstruct connections. You sound like a special case.



We have a cross lease with ten houses and they have to install it down the driveway, so it's absolutely category 3. Hardly any are owner occupied and because it's a cross lease there is no body corp, so there is no central mechanism for discussions or decisions - just emails to people who don't always respond. We've never been able to get all ten owners to consent within the same 3 month period. There's a new owner who is really working on it and I am hopeful she will get there eventually; I think we have 1 or 2 owners we haven't heard back from at the moment (but at least one of the properties is currently for sale I think). So it's just super messy. Ironically the driveway needs replacing anyway but that will cost like $150k plus so I don't see all the owners agreeing to that.

mentalinc
3189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3201294 29-Feb-2024 09:44
You need one of these many people sell them https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/8730-master-hard-wired-xdsl-in-line-filter-for-telephone 

They are super easy to install.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

