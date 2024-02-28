Hi everyone! I need help figuring out how to get better internet. I have had VDSL since 2021, and it has always been inconsistent, either with frequent short drop outs or running really slow. I am unable to upload files of any size over about 1MB - the upload will tick along for a while and then the internet drops out and the file upload cancels. Usually I'm trying to upload 50MB audio files, but it's happened with photos, big PDFs etc.

I've been in contact with Spark on and off every few months when it gets especially bad but they never solve it. It was almost perfect over December and early January and then suddenly became regularly shit again, to the point last night I couldn't even connect to Netflix/Disney etc.

I have done multiple hard resets of the modem. I've ensured that the modem is not blocked by anything (I live in a small townhouse, modem on the ground floor in the lounge where the internet sucks as much as anywhere else in the house). I have replaced the DSL cable and I bought a special filter that says its for VDSL. No change. I use the generic Spark modem. My laptop is a Macbook Air and as such I can't use an ethernet cable (plus i use other devices elsewhere in the house too).

I'd appreciate any suggestions for other things I can do. I'm guessing getting a new modem might help, so would be grateful for any recommendations. I'm also considering wireless broadband, but i've read that the average speed is typically lower than VDSL and high latency is expected.

I cannot get fibre (I live on a cross lease and at least one of my neighbours sucks).

Thank you in advance.