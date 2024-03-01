Hi
I have looked at https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=174969, an need to know if there is anything else I need to set besides DHCP?
Do I need to put my WAN in VLAN 10?
Hi
I have looked at https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=174969, an need to know if there is anything else I need to set besides DHCP?
Do I need to put my WAN in VLAN 10?
Only if you want it to connect.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
Ok so besides the VLAN setup on the interface there is nothing I need to add to the settings shown above?