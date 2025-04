As long as your connection is not VLAN10 enabled then it will work.

Speeds generally max out around 200-300mbits.

The reported sync speed of the powerline link will typically include 50% overhead for the error correction stuff that is added to the data packets - much like Wifi only tops out about 50-60% of the reported sync speed.

So if you buy a pair of the old 500mbit standard powerline kits, your max real throughput is about 200-250mbits.

Powerline units seem to shut down after power cuts, surges, instability or if the dog down the road pees on the wrong tree. Its normal to have to power cycle them every couple of weeks to get them to link up to each other again.