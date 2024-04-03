MichaelNZ:

I live in a rural area and use Draytek bridged to Mikrotik on a VDSL connection. Our local exchange was upgraded to G.Vector a few years ago and with that a nice speed boost :-)

However, what I am trying to get to the bottom of is what "G.Vector" actually means, and particularly in relation to Draytek. My reading indicates it applies to 2 different standards:

G.993.2 "vector friendly"

G.993.5 "full vectoring"

and here is where things get murky. The DV2762 I have here says in the web UI it is vectoring. The DV130 I have on another connection says nothing in the UI but it is running a firmware which claims to support vectoring and the speed its getting is roughly inline with what I would expect for a vectored line.

The Draytek CLI offers no further information either.

I have contacted Draytek support in Australia and their official position is the 130 and 2762 only support G.993.2. To get G.993.5 I would need to shell out some cash and get a DV2765. Oddly enough, they also claim the DV167 - which is a current model - does not support G.993.5. To backup this contention the tech support rep C&P'd their website pages.

However, the website is not entirely consistent (depending on where one looks) whether the DV2765 supports G.993.5 or not. Furthermore, its not even clear to me whether merely having G.993.2 "vector friendly" would have given me the speed boost a few years ago.

While I wish I didn't even have to bother myself with this but reality is I am living in a VDSL island surrounded by a sea of ADSL2+ and wireless. And no indication of any movement on UFB. So I am willing to shell out some cash if there is another few Mbps to be had.

So I am putting this out there to see if I can get any feedback on this vectoring issue and ideally in relation to Draytek. Does anyone here know the specifics around the support for G.Vector for any of the models mentioned? Or is there a way to find out for certain?