Hi all,

I've tried to find this info myself but it has been proving a little difficult, and short of calling every ISP (which nobody got time for) can't find out which ISP's offer custom fibre installations. I am moving to a new property later this month where there is an active VDSL connection for the current occupants but having used it there before, it is pretty flaky.

Does anyone have experience with doing this in rural (ish) North Waikato? As far as I am aware, there is fibre running past the gate to connect the school just up the road but as the property is outside of the ufb zone, is not connected.

Checking the address here https://www.chorus.co.nz/tools-support/broadband-tools/broadband-checker shows Home Fibre Starter 50, 300, and 920 as being available options for a custom install.

So far I have contacted Spark who have advised me that they do not offer this service, and that they can offer me their Basic Wireless plan, which with a 40GB data cap will be woefully inadequate given my current monthly average usage of 1.5-2TB/month. It was also implied that VDSL would not be available there via them either, which is odd as the current VDSL connection at the property is via Spark.

I am on Slingshot fibre at my current residence but have found that starting around August last year, the service level has degraded significantly and their tech support service is basically unusable at this point so they would be my absolute last resort. Does anyone know which ISP's offer custom installs in the North Waikato? Chorus have advised me I need to organise this via an ISP but for understandable reasons cannot tell me which ISP's offer this service.

I would love to get a quote so that I can compare cost/benefit to Starlink, which will be my likely way forward if the custom fibre cost is above my allocated internet connection budget.

Any advice would be thoroughly appreciated.