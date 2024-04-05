Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandCustom fibre install - Which ISP's provide this service in rural(ish) North Waikato?
ClockWatcher

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312308 5-Apr-2024 14:17
Hi all,

 

I've tried to find this info myself but it has been proving a little difficult, and short of calling every ISP (which nobody got time for) can't find out which ISP's offer custom fibre installations. I am moving to a new property later this month where there is an active VDSL connection for the current occupants but having used it there before, it is pretty flaky.

 

Does anyone have experience with doing this in rural (ish) North Waikato? As far as I am aware, there is fibre running past the gate to connect the school just up the road but as the property is outside of the ufb zone, is not connected. 

 

Checking the address here https://www.chorus.co.nz/tools-support/broadband-tools/broadband-checker shows Home Fibre Starter 50, 300, and 920 as being available options for a custom install. 

 

So far I have contacted Spark who have advised me that they do not offer this service, and that they can offer me their Basic Wireless plan, which with a 40GB data cap will be woefully inadequate given my current monthly average usage of 1.5-2TB/month. It was also implied that VDSL would not be available there via them either, which is odd as the current VDSL connection at the property is via Spark.

 

I am on Slingshot fibre at my current residence but have found that starting around August last year, the service level has degraded significantly and their tech support service is basically unusable at this point so they would be my absolute last resort. Does anyone know which ISP's offer custom installs in the North Waikato? Chorus have advised me I need to organise this via an ISP but for understandable reasons cannot tell me which ISP's offer this service.

 

I would love to get a quote so that I can compare cost/benefit to Starlink, which will be my likely way forward if the custom fibre cost is above my allocated internet connection budget.

 

 

 

Any advice would be thoroughly appreciated.

 1 | 2
myfullflavour
896 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

  #3214609 5-Apr-2024 14:37
We do it, expect to pay $5000+ if there is fibre running past the driveway already.

 
 
 
 

quickymart
13614 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3214610 5-Apr-2024 14:38
For something like this, expect a price range in the thousands of dollars as opposed to the hundreds of dollars range. It will depend on the nearest connection point to your address and whether it can be utilised or not.

 

Just because fibre is running past your gate (or across the road) doesn't mean it can be tapped into for a connection anywhere.

 

Most providers don't quote for this, as usually when customers request a quote and get it, once they see the amount it will cost they usually lose interest. However, if you want to see how much it would be anyway I think Full Flavour can request a price for you - but don't quote me on that.

 

Edit: they beat me to it!

danfaulknor
923 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3214611 5-Apr-2024 14:40
We do it too but like @myfullflavour said you can expect it to be expensive




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.



myfullflavour
896 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

  #3214660 5-Apr-2024 14:44
Also thought I'd mention next to no one is buying these rural fibre / custom fibre installations anymore since Starlink came along.

Depending on where you are in North Waikato, you should talk to WheroNet about their wireless options.

ClockWatcher

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3214672 5-Apr-2024 14:59
Thanks for the replies everyone, I'm well aware of the potential costs involved hence the desire to compare cost/benefit over starlink at $599 for hardware and $159/mo over say 10 years compared to the initial fibre install cost and plan fees over the same time. Then comparing the current and projected speeds of each too. It may be that it is not worth it, but I'll never know without asking.

 

 

 

@myfullflavour thanks for this, I've just submitted a rural fibre installation estimate request via the website now.

Goosey
2762 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3214676 5-Apr-2024 15:17
Did I miss somthing.

 

why would it be a custom install if the address checker you looked at says “it’s available”. Maybe the way I’m reading what you wrote wrongly…but did it say all of the options were custom or just the 920?

 

  • ok might be additional costs once you use up the standard free allowance e.g. are you over 100m off the boundary?

wellygary
8168 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214679 5-Apr-2024 15:21
Goosey:

 

Did I miss somthing.

 

why would it be a custom install if the address checker you looked at says “it’s available”. Maybe the way I’m reading what you wrote wrongly…but did it say all of the options were custom or just the 920?

 

  • ok might be additional costs once you use up the standard free allowance e.g. are you over 100m off the boundary?

 

From the OP

 

"the property is outside of the ufb zone,"



RunningMan
8836 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214681 5-Apr-2024 15:25
Goosey:

 

Did I miss somthing.

 

why would it be a custom install if the address checker you looked at says “it’s available”. Maybe the way I’m reading what you wrote wrongly…but did it say all of the options were custom or just the 920?

 

  • ok might be additional costs once you use up the standard free allowance e.g. are you over 100m off the boundary?

 

ClockWatcher:

 

Checking the address here https://www.chorus.co.nz/tools-support/broadband-tools/broadband-checker shows Home Fibre Starter 50, 300, and 920 as being available options for a custom install

 

 

Address checker says custom install is available.

ClockWatcher

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3214685 5-Apr-2024 15:27
Goosey:

 

Did I miss somthing.

 

why would it be a custom install if the address checker you looked at says “it’s available”. Maybe the way I’m reading what you wrote wrongly…but did it say all of the options were custom or just the 920?

 

  • ok might be additional costs once you use up the standard free allowance e.g. are you over 100m off the boundary?

 

It shows the 50, 300, and 920 fibre as available options via custom installation, whereas VDSL is showing as the current connection, which is in use by the current occupants. The property is certainly rural and is approx 10km as the crow flies to the nearest ufb zone on the Chorus map.

quickymart
13614 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3214727 5-Apr-2024 17:07
ClockWatcher:

 

The property is certainly rural and is approx 10km as the crow flies to the nearest ufb zone on the Chorus map.

 

 

If that is indeed the case, the install would probably be in the order of the tens of thousands of dollars. You may be cheaper off getting Starlink.

CYaBro
4508 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3214779 5-Apr-2024 19:32
Chorus fibre past our gate here in rural north Otago.
Cost about $14k to get connected in 2020.
Thanks to @myfullflavour. :)




nztim
3674 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3214781 5-Apr-2024 19:41
quickymart:

ClockWatcher:


The property is certainly rural and is approx 10km as the crow flies to the nearest ufb zone on the Chorus map.



If that is indeed the case, the install would probably be in the order of the tens of thousands of dollars. You may be cheaper off getting Starlink.


Possibly 50k if no fibre past the gate

And what does the address checker say the current connected
speed is?




Gordy7
1866 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214800 5-Apr-2024 21:00
I checked an address of a friend who is outside the fibre area..

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/home-fibre/rural-regional

 

The paragraph headed

 

Submitting a customised install request

 

ends with: To find out more please contact us directly.

 

 




MaxineN
Max
1710 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3214843 5-Apr-2024 23:11
ClockWatcher:

 

Thanks for the replies everyone, I'm well aware of the potential costs involved hence the desire to compare cost/benefit over starlink at $599 for hardware and $159/mo over say 10 years compared to the initial fibre install cost and plan fees over the same time. Then comparing the current and projected speeds of each too. It may be that it is not worth it, but I'll never know without asking.

 

 

 

@myfullflavour thanks for this, I've just submitted a rural fibre installation estimate request via the website now.

 

 

 

 

Starlink deprio is only $79 a month plus refurb hardware is $200.

 

 

 

Which only adds to fullfavours point. Custom UFB installs are dead in the water because Starlink is so cheap.

 

 

 

I honestly wonder how(or if maybe) RBI could compete(and this would be its own discussion and possibly also commercially sensitive). The moment that plan came out pushing customers to say Farmside stopped making sense(from a customer and a geek at heart perspective).




Decal
219 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3214903 6-Apr-2024 08:38
I got a quote of $80k last year for a property ~450m from a rural cabinet that had fibre to it. 

