Hi, I've been umming and arrring about jumping on the Starlink band wagon for a while now. No fibre, no copper and despite living in sight of 4G towers the best deal at my RD1 residence is with 2 Deg Rural 4G broadband and that limits me to 170Gb a month. Having exceeded that regularly (and not always being forewarned) has become a big problem as I don't know what my bill is going to look like until it's deducted from my credit card. So I've been watching what's on offer from the stars, and it's been changing.

Starlink's deprioritised $79 a month plan has given me reason to look closer and if the advertisement pictures are correct, I now see a non-auto adjusting dish and a wifi 6 router that includes two built in ethernet ports. It looks suspicously like the V3 model (not mentioned) or maybe it's a hybrid of both V2 and V3. Apparently the new V3 setup uses a bit more power but is more reliable. Has anyone recently bought this new gear sold by Noel Leeming since the price went back up to $599 after April 1st and what did they actually get?