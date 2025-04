Wheelbarrow01: I imagine the most appropriate resolution in this scenario would be to log a fault with your RSP.

A technician would then complete the work to fix it and categorise it as network damage.

It would be important for the OP to advise the tech that it was already like that when taking possession and therefore the OP denies any liability - this way the work will be done at no cost to you.



This is my read of the situation right now, but I will ask one of our fault managers tomorrow and will confirm the best course of action in a further post.

Thank-you! Yeah we just had settlement on Monday, which is also when we had Slingshot move over our broadband, so hasn't even been a week. I have just sent Slingshot a message. With a crushing mortgage now, I definitely can't afford to pay, hopefully don't have to resort to the number 8 wire comment of blu tack!

MadEngineer: … and assuming it wasn’t physically hit, hope you don’t get the same tech back that did a rubbish install

What's weird about the install is the Chorus tech ran the fibre line into and under the house, and placed the external termination point in the garage directly (about 20cm) under the floorboard where the ONT sits. The garage is as far away as it gets from the street. It's weird how much effort they took to run the fiber line so deep into the property. Then the line between ETP and ONT was run by drilling into hard structural timber all the way and need a ladder to reach the ETP. Finally, the ONT itself is in a location where the nearest power socket is 2.6 metres away, and ironically centimeters away from a stud if my stud finder is any good.

I guess I'll never know why they worked so hard to make this install the way it is, only to mess it up in the final moments.

Also to clarify, no renovations were done - the Chorus box is where it was when installed circa 2020.