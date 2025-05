Sorry dummy question if the day , I have a sentry UPS. It’s connected to the ONT and the router. When it’s on the light is green so looks like it’s working. This week we have had power outages due to a racer taking out the transformer at the end of the street. Should it be working if the whole area is out?.i notice it’s not on a red light to show battery is working I’m guessing it’s broken. We had a massive power surge when the car it the transformer we lost a few appliances from it . Could the surge also have taken out the UPS battery as well?