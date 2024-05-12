Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandAlternative hardware to a SamKnows Whitebox
OldGeek

910 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#312721 12-May-2024 14:03
Send private message

A friend of mine has had issues with 'unreliable broadband' (fibre)over the last few months.  Most were resolved by upgrading his router to the current one his ISP provides (Contact?) but there is still some problems from time to time.  Neither he nor I are network techs.  I suggested he apply for a SamKnows white box but he says he has been declined (he has been told that not everyone who asks can have one).

 

Is there something equivalent available as a paid service?  Core need is hardware that connects to his router and the equivalent of a SamKnows dashboard that includes speed measurement and connection reliability.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Jase2985
13478 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229284 12-May-2024 14:31
Send private message

Most unreliable fibre is down to how the user is connecting inside their own network, ie over wifi.

 

A box like samknows or a service like you are suggesting isnt likely to tell you what the issue is. 

 

You would be better served trying to work out what the issue is.



OldGeek

910 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229295 12-May-2024 15:26
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

You would be better served trying to work out what the issue is.

 

That is precisely what my friend is trying to do.  The SamKnows box is specifically independent of 'the network' except for its own connection to a LAN port on the router connected to the ONT.  Using the SamKnows dashboard when an 'outage' is observed at a given date and time, if a disconnect is reported the cause is not internal to the premises.  If a disconnect is not reported then the 'outage' either was within the internal network or never happened (nothing more than a webpage being slow etc.).

 

Regardless, I am asking about alternatives.  I have seen the response to my friend's request for a whitebox - it was not a refusal but an indication that it may be some time before one becomes available to send out.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402

Jase2985
13478 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229322 12-May-2024 17:01
Send private message

Are you seeing outages? If so then query your ISP as they should be able to see them too if it's your ONT or your Router. if they see nothing then its in your network and no amount of samknows box is going to help.
Your router should have something in the logs as well

 

 

 

There are some free tools you can try like ping plotter, throw in your local gateway, along with a couple of local sites and leave it running for a few weeks (2-week free trial) then analyse the data. See if its the devices' connection to the gateway that dies at the same time as the websites. 

 

But as above, just check the router logs



OldGeek

910 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229414 12-May-2024 21:06
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

Are you seeing outages? If so then query your ISP as they should be able to see them too if it's your ONT or your Router. if they see nothing then its in your network and no amount of samknows box is going to help.
Your router should have something in the logs as well

 

 

 

There are some free tools you can try like ping plotter, throw in your local gateway, along with a couple of local sites and leave it running for a few weeks (2-week free trial) then analyse the data. See if its the devices' connection to the gateway that dies at the same time as the websites. 

 

But as above, just check the router logs

 

 

 

 

All that is 'way above my payscale'.  The Whitebox dashboard is easy for me to understand, hence my search for alternatives if they exist.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402

Jase2985
13478 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229448 13-May-2024 05:23
Send private message

How is checking logs difficult? you can also post them here and ask people to have a look

 

Installing the software and configuring it is also not difficult took me all of a minute as all you had to do was enter a couple of sites in it to test.

wired
187 posts

Master Geek


  #3229523 13-May-2024 08:56
Send private message

An alternative is to get a RIPE atlas probe https://atlas.ripe.net/about/probes/ which continuously monitors other RIPE anchors around the world. This enables the RIPE community to build up a global atlas of how the internet is performing. These are free probes. I have been running the hardware one for many years and other than having to replace the USB stick, it is trouble free. It consumes about 20 kbps continuously.

 

You can see the maps that they generate here https://atlas.ripe.net/maps/

 

While we are not in the region that RIPE manages (we are in the APNIC region) they still sent me a probe.

 

Once you have built up enough credit (from others using your probe), you can start your own measurements. Getting data about your own probe's performance is hard to get so it is better to set up your own measurements.

 

It doesn't do speed tests, only connectivity and latency. 

 

You can get a monthly report sent to you that shows you your probes availability over the month.

Jase2985
13478 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229810 13-May-2024 15:17
Send private message

@OldGeek whats router does the person have, maybe we can help you get in and look at the logs

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
OldGeek

910 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229824 13-May-2024 15:44
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

@OldGeek whats router does the person have, maybe we can help you get in and look at the logs

 

 

Neither he nor I know the answer to that question, and neither of us wants to delve that deeply into that level of diagnosis.  With the Whitebox all that is needed is enough knowledge to know how to get it going and how to point a browser at the SamKnows dashboard.  Included in that dashboard is easy-to-read data on disconnects detected.

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks to all for the feedback.  The only potential option is a Fingbox but there are none in stock with any local supplier and Amazon dont ship them to NZ.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402

djtOtago
1166 posts

Uber Geek


  #3229869 13-May-2024 17:02
Send private message

OldGeek:

 

Jase2985:

 

@OldGeek whats router does the person have, maybe we can help you get in and look at the logs

 

 

Neither he nor I know the answer to that question, and neither of us wants to delve that deeply into that level of diagnosis.  With the Whitebox all that is needed is enough knowledge to know how to get it going and how to point a browser at the SamKnows dashboard.  Included in that dashboard is easy-to-read data on disconnects detected.

 

Thanks to all for the feedback.  The only potential option is a Fingbox but there are none in stock with any local supplier and Amazon dont ship them to NZ.

 

 

The SamKnows box is connected to your network, which is connected to your router, which is connected to the ONT, which is connected to your ISP via the Fibre network.

Even if the SamKnows box registers a disconnect, it can't tell you if it was your network, router, ONT, Fibre network or ISP that caused it. Just that it was disconnected and couldn't contact some service somewhere.

Jase2985
13478 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229935 13-May-2024 19:22
Send private message

OldGeek:

 

Jase2985:

 

@OldGeek whats router does the person have, maybe we can help you get in and look at the logs

 

 

Neither he nor I know the answer to that question, and neither of us wants to delve that deeply into that level of diagnosis.  With the Whitebox all that is needed is enough knowledge to know how to get it going and how to point a browser at the SamKnows dashboard.  Included in that dashboard is easy-to-read data on disconnects detected.

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks to all for the feedback.  The only potential option is a Fingbox but there are none in stock with any local supplier and Amazon dont ship them to NZ.

 

 

Your solution is akin to using dynamite to dig a post hole. 

 

You don't seem wiling to look at any other option other than something connected to your network, and you will likely have to do all the things mentioned at a later date anyway as part of the troubleshooting process.

 

Save your time and money and just accept help from people who know more than you with this type of thing

 

But I'm out, I wish you luck.

nzkc
1574 posts

Uber Geek


  #3229958 13-May-2024 20:24
Send private message

Try something like this: https://www.jeffgeerling.com/blog/2021/monitor-your-internet-raspberry-pi

 

You'd need to buy a Raspberry Pi, or borrow one. Connect directly to the router via a wired connection and leave it running.

tim0001
265 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3230075 14-May-2024 09:50
Send private message

There is a Fingbox on Trademe at the moment for $50.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 