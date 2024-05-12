An alternative is to get a RIPE atlas probe https://atlas.ripe.net/about/probes/ which continuously monitors other RIPE anchors around the world. This enables the RIPE community to build up a global atlas of how the internet is performing. These are free probes. I have been running the hardware one for many years and other than having to replace the USB stick, it is trouble free. It consumes about 20 kbps continuously.

You can see the maps that they generate here https://atlas.ripe.net/maps/

While we are not in the region that RIPE manages (we are in the APNIC region) they still sent me a probe.

Once you have built up enough credit (from others using your probe), you can start your own measurements. Getting data about your own probe's performance is hard to get so it is better to set up your own measurements.

It doesn't do speed tests, only connectivity and latency.

You can get a monthly report sent to you that shows you your probes availability over the month.