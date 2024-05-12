A friend of mine has had issues with 'unreliable broadband' (fibre)over the last few months. Most were resolved by upgrading his router to the current one his ISP provides (Contact?) but there is still some problems from time to time. Neither he nor I are network techs. I suggested he apply for a SamKnows white box but he says he has been declined (he has been told that not everyone who asks can have one).
Is there something equivalent available as a paid service? Core need is hardware that connects to his router and the equivalent of a SamKnows dashboard that includes speed measurement and connection reliability.