optimumtact

Hi there, does anyone know what prefix length ISP's in nz (specifically electric kiwi) are handing out?
Their customer support was not very helpful and didn't seem to understand what i was asking.
Is it just a single /64?
I don't know about Electric Kiwi explicitally, but most give out /56s, which is under the recommended /48 size. A /64 is often used on one link, so you may have a /64 on wifi, and a /64 on your lan, and a /64 on your guest wifi etc. But a lot are also using dynamic allocations, so it's hard to make use of more than what is automatic anyway.
It's just 2degrees behind the scenes so a /56 which you can carve off to multiple /64's.
Thanks for the replies, I couldn't get pfsense to slice the range into the 64's for each subnet so I guess i'm doing something wrong with my configs rather than not getting the prefix range I expected, I'll keep looking along those lines then.
edit: turns out when you track the WAN interface from other interfaces, you have to "save" the wan config again for it to apply, resolved now.
You need to have a static IP I believe. I am however not sure if this comes with a static /56 via EK.
michaelmurfy:
You need to have a static IP I believe. I am however not sure if this comes with a static /56 via EK.
Yeah, it was just a config issue on my side, once I sorted it I got the prefixes delegated just fine.
Seems like it is a /56 like you said.