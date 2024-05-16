optimumtact

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IPV6 prefix length (Electric Kiwi retail)
#312781 16-May-2024 17:51
Hi there, does anyone know what prefix length ISP's in nz (specifically electric kiwi) are handing out?

Their customer support was not very helpful and didn't seem to understand what i was asking.

 

 

 

Is it just a single /64?

  #3232001 17-May-2024 23:47
I don't know about Electric Kiwi explicitally, but most give out /56s, which is under the recommended /48 size.  A /64 is often used on one link, so you may have a /64 on wifi, and a /64 on your lan, and a /64 on your guest wifi etc.  But a lot are also using dynamic allocations, so it's hard to make use of more than what is automatic anyway.  

 
 
 
 

  #3232003 18-May-2024 00:38
It's just 2degrees behind the scenes so a /56 which you can carve off to multiple /64's.




  #3232599 20-May-2024 11:20
Thanks for the replies, I couldn't get pfsense to slice the range into the 64's for each subnet so I guess i'm doing something wrong with my configs rather than not getting the prefix range I expected, I'll keep looking along those lines then.

 

 

 

edit: turns out when you track the WAN interface from other interfaces, you have to "save" the wan config again for it to apply, resolved now.



  #3232600 20-May-2024 11:23
You need to have a static IP I believe. I am however not sure if this comes with a static /56 via EK.




  #3232601 20-May-2024 11:24
Yeah, it was just a config issue on my side, once I sorted it I got the prefixes delegated just fine.

Seems like it is a /56 like you said.

