Just had a client ring to say his 365 email wasn't working. I jumped on and onedrive was spinning "logging in" and outlook couldn't connect. Went to webmail https://outlook.office365.com which broke when it tried to get to login.microsoftonline.com - It was giving NX domain.

He's on Starlink working from home today. Suggested he hop onto his mobile hotspot and that worked.

Turns out when he rang he'd been on all morning and it just stopped so could be a temporary outage but I figured I'd mention it here for others who like me find an issue and are looking for confirmation.



I tried changing his DNS for his laptop to Google and that made no difference strangely.

I've left him restarting his starlink as with such a new problem even starlink won't necessarily be aware yet either.



Not a biggie as I've demonstrated its his connection as it works on Hotspot and it'll resolve itself sooner or later I'm sure.