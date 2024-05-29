Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandStarlink Outage (29/05)
mobiusnz

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


#314922 29-May-2024 13:24
Send private message

Just had a client ring to say his 365 email wasn't working. I jumped on and onedrive was spinning "logging in" and outlook couldn't connect. Went to webmail https://outlook.office365.com which broke when it tried to get to login.microsoftonline.com - It was giving NX domain.

 

He's on Starlink working from home today.  Suggested he hop onto his mobile hotspot and that worked.

 

Turns out when he rang he'd been on all morning and it just stopped so could be a temporary outage but I figured I'd mention it here for others who like me find an issue and are looking for confirmation.

I tried changing his DNS for his laptop to Google and that made no difference strangely.

 

I've left him restarting his starlink as with such a new problem even starlink won't necessarily be aware yet either.

Not a biggie as I've demonstrated its his connection as it works on Hotspot and it'll resolve itself sooner or later I'm sure.




Matt Beechey Mobius Network Solutions

Create new topic
evilonenz
/dev/urandom
287 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3242284 29-May-2024 13:37
Send private message

Looks to be a little more going on, can see the NZ Starlink Facebook page blowing up with outage reports.

 

I also cannot get to our dashboard for our Starlink account at work, however all of our connections are floating (container ships), but I haven't had a chance to check if any of those are offline yet.

 

Edit: appears our maritime connections are all down currently too. Seems like a big outage.




Smokeping

 

Referral Links:

 

Quic - Use code R536299EPGOCN at checkout for free setup
Contact Energy - Use code FRTQDXB for $100 credit

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
BlueOwl
85 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3242287 29-May-2024 13:43
Send private message

 

 

Starlink down in West Auckland - major electrical storm just passed over the area.

 

Router is no longer getting an IP address from DHCP - so looks fairly major.

bagheera
536 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3242289 29-May-2024 13:49
Send private message

https://x.com/Starlink/status/1701756057171951888?lang=en

 

 

 

Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution. We appreciate your patience, we'll share an update once this issue is resolved



michaelmurfy
meow
13209 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3242296 29-May-2024 14:10
Send private message

Just renamed the thread but looks like a global outage. I see some Starlinks may be coming back now but from what I've seen (from doing investigation with my sisters one) they're not getting a DHCP lease currently.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

mobiusnz

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3242333 29-May-2024 15:12
Send private message

I knew is was a their end issue but not how big it was. Because I could access his pc with my RMM software i figured his basic connection was ok but obviously some sort of international routing issue.

I’ll point him here ;)




Matt Beechey Mobius Network Solutions

FionaE0
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3242393 29-May-2024 20:50
Send private message

I have the same problem this afternoon - Also One Drive won't sign in and cannot get on to any of the MS Power Platform sites. I can connect happily to all from my phone hotspot.

 

Looks like starlink is up and running  but for some reason is now blocking Microsoft apps. I tried disabling the Network adapter for Internet Protocol V6 but it made no difference.

 

Can anyone help?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright