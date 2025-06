had a new install and the ont model 400 keeps showing a open SSID CHORUSCONFIG

rebooted ont still shows up

tried loging in to admin but blocked

any one know to fix this

someone else had this too



https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=268619 in 2020



the neigbours had there ont installed on the same day some model etc but doesnt have this SSID