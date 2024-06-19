Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dreamerz

#315175 19-Jun-2024 14:59
This is what is going to make me switch from RBI2 cell plan to starlink:

 

Image

 

https://api.starlink.com/public-files/specification_sheet_mini.pdf

 

  • 25w average power consumption!
  • WiFi 5 3 x 3 MU-MIMO. 
  • 1 Ethernet port with a rubber plug.
  • Power input: 12-48 V, up to 60W, Barrel Jack.
  • USB-C to Barrel Jack Cable (sells separately).
  • Much smaller (300 mm x 260 mm)
  • 1.10 kg without stand. 
  • The kickstand and pipe adapter are included.
  • Half the cost of current Starlink kit
  • 100/10mbit

Not that RBI2 is bad its just not reliable as its reliant on other local infrastructure.

 

Can see it being good for RVs too

nztim
  #3250860 19-Jun-2024 15:59
Starlink was down for over 1/2 a day 29th of May

 

When Starlink go down, the outages are big




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



wellygary
  #3250861 19-Jun-2024 16:01
With the Wifi Integrated, its basically got to set to be inside on a table looking out the window?

 

 

Dreamerz

  #3250873 19-Jun-2024 16:47
nztim:

 

Starlink was down for over 1/2 a day 29th of May

 

When Starlink go down, the outages are big

 

 

About the same as my RBI then except it happens every few months and I have no backup. (I don't think they have very much power backup on the site I connect to so every time someone hits a power poll/a storm knocks out power/they are doing maintenance it goes down fairly quickly)

 

But if starlink went down I can grab data for my phone.



Dreamerz

  #3250877 19-Jun-2024 16:53
wellygary:

 

With the Wifi Integrated, its basically got to set to be inside on a table looking out the window?

 

 

 

 

Its for portability/using it in smaller off grid dwellings/rvs/boats. 

 

This is not a replacement for an existing gen3 dish if you have a large household....

Dreamerz

  #3251084 20-Jun-2024 10:20
Link is now live on starlinks website:
https://www.starlink.com/specifications?spec=5

