This is what is going to make me switch from RBI2 cell plan to starlink:
https://api.starlink.com/public-files/specification_sheet_mini.pdf
- 25w average power consumption!
- WiFi 5 3 x 3 MU-MIMO.
- 1 Ethernet port with a rubber plug.
- Power input: 12-48 V, up to 60W, Barrel Jack.
- USB-C to Barrel Jack Cable (sells separately).
- Much smaller (300 mm x 260 mm)
- 1.10 kg without stand.
- The kickstand and pipe adapter are included.
- Half the cost of current Starlink kit
- 100/10mbit
Not that RBI2 is bad its just not reliable as its reliant on other local infrastructure.
Can see it being good for RVs too