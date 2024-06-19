This is what is going to make me switch from RBI2 cell plan to starlink:

https://api.starlink.com/public-files/specification_sheet_mini.pdf

25w average power consumption!

WiFi 5 3 x 3 MU-MIMO.

1 Ethernet port with a rubber plug.

Power input: 12-48 V, up to 60W, Barrel Jack.

USB-C to Barrel Jack Cable (sells separately).

Much smaller (300 mm x 260 mm)

1.10 kg without stand.

The kickstand and pipe adapter are included.

Half the cost of current Starlink kit

100/10mbit

Not that RBI2 is bad its just not reliable as its reliant on other local infrastructure.

Can see it being good for RVs too