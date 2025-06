Jiriteach: Who's your ISP? Best to use one of the servers else just use 1.1.1.1 which will hit Cloudflare's nodes in AKL or CHC.

Interesting! I did not know this.

For me from a Vodafone connection, 8.8.8.8 is 9 hops and 37ms away. 1.1.1.1 is 8 hops and 9ms away. (Unscientific testing using Wi-Fi and getting the average of 20 pings.)

For my brief testing in the past, I've occasionally picked on nz.pool.ntp.org which I believe delivers up one of a selection of NZ-based NTP servers. pool.ntp.org: NTP Servers in New Zealand, nz.pool.ntp.org (ntppool.org)