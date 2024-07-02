Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
bigbadkiwi

#315311 2-Jul-2024 00:24
What's the deal with Enable dragging their feet when it comes to the full metropolitan rollout of Hyperfibre in Christchurch? I have a friend in a Yaldhurst subdivision (served by Chorus) and has been able to get it on their network for many months. An article from 2021 indicates it should have already been rolled-out by now.

 

https://www.enable.net.nz/media-releases/enable-is-bringing-hyperfibre-to-christchurchs-cbd-and-with-it-a-broadband-future-300-times-faster-than-fixed-wireless

 

Then again, the level of incompetence for anything infrastructure related, that's also connected to the Christchurch City Council, doesn't really surprise anyone.

Jase2985
  #3255427 2-Jul-2024 05:07
Previous topic on this:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=311718

 

 

