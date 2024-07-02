bigbadkiwi

What's the deal with Enable dragging their feet when it comes to the full metropolitan rollout of Hyperfibre in Christchurch? I have a friend in a Yaldhurst subdivision (served by Chorus) and has been able to get it on their network for many months. An article from 2021 indicates it should have already been rolled-out by now.

https://www.enable.net.nz/media-releases/enable-is-bringing-hyperfibre-to-christchurchs-cbd-and-with-it-a-broadband-future-300-times-faster-than-fixed-wireless

Then again, the level of incompetence for anything infrastructure related, that's also connected to the Christchurch City Council, doesn't really surprise anyone.