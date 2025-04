My two person household only uses about 40GB of data per mth. My wife uses very little and the only streaming I do is YT items.

Thinking of trying a 50/10 speed (from 300/100), while changing to SKY. The money diffs are pretty big, like $420/year.

I personally don't think I will notice the diff, and, of course, if I did, I could switch back up.

Just looking for some input. Am I mad or is it worth a go?