New House ONT - 2.5 months since install, no Link light, CHORUSCONFIG SSID
Hi there,

 

I'm hoping there might be some answers or input to be found into our situation here, as time is a-tickin' :)

 

We've just completed a new house build and are moving in end of this week.

 

Fibre was installed to the house as part of the build, and there is a terminal point and model 400 ONT installed and in place, and has been for about 2.5 months.

 

However, while it's powered up, there is still no Link light on the ONT.

 

When I ordered the provisioning (via Quic) on the 16th June, I received an email advising that 'there is a Chorus Connect in place' and that Quic needed to wait for it to be removed to place the order.

 

I followed up again on the 11th July for an update, and was advised that 'as part of the Chorus Connect order, the ONT is installed, however techs are currently working on a fault "outside the street"' and how they felt that was a bit odd.

 

When at the house, there is a full strength WiFi SSID named 'CHORUSCONFIG' in place which I can only assume will go away once the ONT is correctly provisioned.

 

I'm used to dealing with arranging fibre connections (have done it probably a half-dozen times for different locations) but it's always been the case that Power and Link were active but LAN1 wasn't yet enlivened by the ISP/Chorus. I've no idea where to go when not even the Link is active.

 

Any advice on where to go from here or what actions I can take? Pretty frustrated that we've dotted every I and crossed every T on the whole build and yet we are likely going to be moving in with no internet connection 2.5 months after the ONT was physically installed.

 

Thanks,

 

Daniel.

 

P.S. I took some pics of the ONT incl serial number etc but I am unsure if it's best practise to post them on a request like this.

Hey Daniel,

 

Your order actually did result in a tap on my shoulder so I'm aware of it.

 

Unfortunately as our team has advised, Chorus have let us know that there is a fault being worked on which means your ONT currently has no service (hence no light, the CHORUSCONFIG network, and is unable to be provisioned).

 

As Chorus are already aware and this is an active fault, there may not be a lot that can be done to push this along from your side, however there are some friendly Chorus faces around here that may DM you and be able to shed more info. 🙂




Hey @saf - please DM me the order deets. I'll take a look tomorrow to see if I can get an idea of the issue and ETA.

Cheers!

UPDATE: This issue has been resolved. The root cause was traced to a faulty fibre splitter that affected us and 2 other houses, they just hadn’t noticed because they were still under construction. Chorus ended up repairing the fault and also sending a technician to swap out the modem, then Quic we’re able to place the order for connection today and fibre has been up and running since about 3pm today. Alls well that ends well. :)



Thanks to @BMarquis for your assistance on here as always




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

To be fair, I didn't have to do anything.
One of our awesome Customer Connect folks had already seen the unusual delay and was managing the job closely.

