Hi there,

I'm hoping there might be some answers or input to be found into our situation here, as time is a-tickin' :)

We've just completed a new house build and are moving in end of this week.

Fibre was installed to the house as part of the build, and there is a terminal point and model 400 ONT installed and in place, and has been for about 2.5 months.

However, while it's powered up, there is still no Link light on the ONT.

When I ordered the provisioning (via Quic) on the 16th June, I received an email advising that 'there is a Chorus Connect in place' and that Quic needed to wait for it to be removed to place the order.

I followed up again on the 11th July for an update, and was advised that 'as part of the Chorus Connect order, the ONT is installed, however techs are currently working on a fault "outside the street"' and how they felt that was a bit odd.

When at the house, there is a full strength WiFi SSID named 'CHORUSCONFIG' in place which I can only assume will go away once the ONT is correctly provisioned.

I'm used to dealing with arranging fibre connections (have done it probably a half-dozen times for different locations) but it's always been the case that Power and Link were active but LAN1 wasn't yet enlivened by the ISP/Chorus. I've no idea where to go when not even the Link is active.

Any advice on where to go from here or what actions I can take? Pretty frustrated that we've dotted every I and crossed every T on the whole build and yet we are likely going to be moving in with no internet connection 2.5 months after the ONT was physically installed.

Thanks,

Daniel.

P.S. I took some pics of the ONT incl serial number etc but I am unsure if it's best practise to post them on a request like this.