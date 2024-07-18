Wondering if anybody could point me to a resource where I can map NZ land based fiber backbone network.
For context I am looking into evaluating some site's for development viability for 10MW+ data centers. Not sure exactly what the needs would be, but I assume it's a few hundred Gbit/s, with redundant feeds coming from different places.
Information on submarine cables seems quite available:
But I am really struggling to find recent information on the land based fiber backbone.
I can find this map from geek zone in 2019, but the source (broadband.govt.nz) now redirects to the mbie website. In short a high resolution version of this map is exactly what I am after
I have also found some low resolution maps of various networks.
Vocus:
Vodafone:
I normally work on the electricity side of projects, so as i am sure is obvious, I have never delved into data center grade connections before.