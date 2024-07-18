Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Location of NZ Fiber backbone
Scott3

#315455 18-Jul-2024 10:07
Wondering if anybody could point me to a resource where I can map NZ land based fiber backbone network.

For context I am looking into evaluating some site's for development viability for 10MW+ data centers. Not sure exactly what the needs would be, but I assume it's a few hundred Gbit/s, with redundant feeds coming from different places.

Information on submarine cables seems quite available:

 

 

 

 

But I am really struggling to find recent information on the land based fiber backbone.

I can find this map from geek zone in 2019, but the source (broadband.govt.nz) now redirects to the mbie website. In short a high resolution version of this map is exactly what I am after 

 

 

 

I have also found some low resolution maps of various networks.

Vocus:

 

 

 

 

Vodafone:

 

 

 

I normally work on the electricity side of projects, so as i am sure is obvious, I have never delved into data center grade connections before.

mentalinc
  #3260957 18-Jul-2024 10:18
Really sounds like this is not a situation to DIY?




Dairusire
  #3260960 18-Jul-2024 10:27
I am definitely interested in this because am nerd. 

But also, I'd 100% reach out to the likes of Chorus, Vocus, One, Vector, Kordia etc directly especially if you're directly involved in DC development. 
or the LFC's for the areas you're considering. 

 

They'll likely be able to share resources that aren't published publicly. 

 

You 'probably' won't get ignored. 

Dairusire
  #3260962 18-Jul-2024 10:30
mentalinc:

 

Really sounds like this is not a situation to DIY?

 

 

Doesn't sound like a DIY situation. Sounds to me (at least how I read it) like they're working a project for business that's outside of their normal remit. Hence the question on where to acquire resources. Which seems fair. 



Scott3

  #3260967 18-Jul-2024 10:52
Dairusire:

 

mentalinc:

 

Really sounds like this is not a situation to DIY?

 

 

Doesn't sound like a DIY situation. Sounds to me (at least how I read it) like they're working a project for business that's outside of their normal remit. Hence the question on where to acquire resources. Which seems fair. 

 



Exactly this. I am very much a noob in this area.

I can't disclose any more background to the question on a public forum.

Hence the broad question.

Ultimately the information I am after is what was publicly available via broadband.govt.nz back in 2019, but seems to have been moved out of the public domain.

We are at a very early stage, so can't yet justify brining in consultants etc.

Scott3

  #3260969 18-Jul-2024 11:03
Dairusire:

 

I am definitely interested in this because am nerd. 

But also, I'd 100% reach out to the likes of Chorus, Vocus, One, Vector, Kordia etc directly especially if you're directly involved in DC development. 
or the LFC's for the areas you're considering. 

 

They'll likely be able to share resources that aren't published publicly. 

 

You 'probably' won't get ignored. 

 

 

 

 

I'm guessing this is the answer, that the information I am after is not publicly available. Will make a few phone calls and send a few emails and see what comes of it.

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3261004 18-Jul-2024 12:41
Apparently one of the major backhaul paths is the fibre run alongside the North Island Main Trunk railway line, installed as part of the 1980s electrification, then sold to Clear Communications (now One NZ) with portions leased back for signalling. 

coffeebaron
  #3261019 18-Jul-2024 13:10
Someone with access to the Chrous portal may be able to send you some info for areas you're looking at. There are a few different fibre companies though, so it will not be a complete guide.




tweake
  #3261027 18-Jul-2024 13:30
i would be inclined to look north of auckland.

 

the reasons being fairly close to major overseas links, which means they will have major cable runs to the cities etc. you also want someone where that is not prone to natural disasters, earthquakes, flooding, etc and has a reliable power network. also worth keeping in mind motorway upgrades because they put in major networking when they build the motorways. there should be a nice new big run up the new motorway to warkworth and that should continue when they push the motorway to wellsford. one of the submarine cables lands at mangawhai, which gives you the advantage of connecting south and north which reduces the risk if someone puts a digger through a cable.

wellygary
  #3261030 18-Jul-2024 13:37
"development viability for 10MW+ data centers"

 

I would have thought the location of the local lines company's HV (33/66KVA) network would be the bigger limitation??  

 

Those sorts of lines are likely much more expensive to run than having to run fibres...

 

 

Behodar
  #3261036 18-Jul-2024 13:52
I saw something in the local (Whakatane) paper a month or so ago asking why all the data centres are in Auckland. While I'm not expecting a huge one to suddenly pop up in Whakatane (there's at least one small one here already) I'm still curious about where this thread goes :)

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3261045 18-Jul-2024 14:13
While the power lines are more expensive per kilometer, chances are there's still a 33kV+ sub with capacity or a line that can be teed into much closer than if you go looking for spots where you can tap into very large fibre.


BMarquis
  #3261050 18-Jul-2024 14:33
coffeebaron:

 

Someone with access to the Chrous portal may be able to send you some info for areas you're looking at. There are a few different fibre companies though, so it will not be a complete guide.

 

 

 

 

This is not the way. I'm not a lawyer, but I'm sure there are rules/commercial things for not doing that...
We have teams to help with this.

@scott3 please DM me your contact info and I can get it to the right people in Chorus

Scott3

  #3261061 18-Jul-2024 15:31
wellygary:

 

"development viability for 10MW+ data centers"

 

I would have thought the location of the local lines company's HV (33/66KVA) network would be the bigger limitation??  

 

Those sorts of lines are likely much more expensive to run than having to run fibres...

 

 

That sector is where I normally work, so I have a better handle on that.

Scott3

  #3261062 18-Jul-2024 15:32
BMarquis:

 

@scott3 please DM me your contact info and I can get it to the right people in Chorus

 



Done, Thanks.

Scott3

  #3261066 18-Jul-2024 16:01
Behodar:

 

I saw something in the local (Whakatane) paper a month or so ago asking why all the data centres are in Auckland. While I'm not expecting a huge one to suddenly pop up in Whakatane (there's at least one small one here already) I'm still curious about where this thread goes :)

 



In terms of the big 10MW+ data center's, currently we have three in Auckland, and one in Hamilton.

Seems that massing around major population centers, and international cable landing points is the way to go.



Interesting development is the Intelia Te Waipounamu cable, which is targeting commissioning in 2026. Will connect with ~25ms ping the two biggest Aussie cities (large population base) with the bottom of the south island (cool temperatures + masses of cheap, reliable & Green power). 

TE WAIPOUNAMU cable map.png

