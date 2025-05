Look up the price for IPv4 blocks -- it's not cheap these days. Even worse if you're a new entrant in the RSP space as they have to find someone to buy blocks off now which is not cheap.

In the dialup days they only needed enough IPs for all their dialup ports. Nowdays with always-on routers, everyone and their dog needs an IPv4 address -- even the grandmother who only checks her facebook every other day. That explosion of demand hasn't helped given the supply of IPv4 addresses is fairly limited. Law of supply and demand has to come into the picture.

Long term I suspect we'll see a migration of most home/mobile/etc dynamic IPv4 connections to being behind CG-NAT so RSPs can sell off their excess IPv4 blocks to other RSPs that value them more. Especially to those RSPs in developing countries that need them and are willing pay pretty sums of money to secure even a few blocks off legacy RSPs in western countries. If the RSP assigns a certain amount of Static IP addresses to individual customers, then that RSP would be taking a loss compared to if they could have sold these IPv4 addresses -- so there is defintely a cost (even if only an opportunity cost) to the RSP for providing a Static IP to an individual.

This is essentinally why widespread IPv6 adoption couldn't come soon enough -- but for now the scarity of IPv4 addresses is basically why we're seeing lots of economic levers being pulled to ensure the IPv4 market is allocating resources where it is most needed. Most individuals don't need their own IPv4 address so the market is correctly producing the outcome of "people who do want their own IPv4 address must pay for it" which is generally what is happening.

TBH, static IPv4 addresses aren't expensive given the supply/demand issues. There are other ways to avoid it e.g. using Tailscale, IPv6, DDNS, etc but if you really want it then its you that has to make the economic decision whether it's worth the sacrifice or not.