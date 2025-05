superpig54321: Morning everyone, while most other websites seem to work as expected, I cannot authenticate with my work VPN as I can't connect to login.microsoft.com. Checking my OPnsense router it looks like the traffic isn't being blocked. Anyone else experiencing the same issue? Based in wellington on Chorus

I'm 2D broadband in CHCH and mine is fine but I have 3 clients with issues on Orcon, also 2Degrees and Total Team wholesale.

I'll check the 2D users DNS is right as its set as forwarder on a server and could be WAYYYYY out of date.