For the first time in many years I'm contemplating using a homebrew router for the internet. The plan is to move over to Quic in the next couple of months, initally on gigabit but eventually hyperfibre. One option for a router is to use the following (J4125 processor version),

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003378019857.html

Does anyone have experience of this router? I will probably use Linux or a BSD on it, don't require opn/pfsense.

Other option is to use an existing Mini-ITX box and get a 6th/7th gen Intel board with a 2.5GB dual nic in it.

Any thoughts/comments would be welcome.