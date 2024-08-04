I've obtained some Mikrotik RB2011 units from work, one appears to be brand new still in box. Worth doing anything with these days or time to recycle.....
Using a Fritzbox at home for my internet.
Keep the new one to play with, recycle the rest.
There's nothing inherently wrong with them, despite their age. Still run latest ROS, and performance wise no issue on a 300/100 connection. Perhaps offer in the FS forum or on Trademe.
One thing, be a little aware some places have policies around this. You can take them, but aren't allowed to sell for profit (there are good reasons for this).
Wasn't considering selling them, and if I did, would be donating it to work :)
IIRC one is a bit iffy. But will need to reset and take better look at.
Hi, these units are getting a bit long in the tooth, but perfectly fine for 300/100 connections below is a speedtest on a 2011 on 2talk that uses pppoe
