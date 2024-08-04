Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Keep or recycle - RB2011

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13689 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315665 4-Aug-2024 14:43
Send private message

I've obtained some Mikrotik RB2011 units from work, one appears to be brand new still in box. Worth doing anything with these days or time to recycle.....  

 

Using a Fritzbox at home for my internet.  

 

Using a Fritzbox at home for my internet.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3268073 4-Aug-2024 14:53
Send private message

Keep the new one to play with, recycle the rest.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
RunningMan
8875 posts

Uber Geek


  #3268076 4-Aug-2024 15:08
Send private message

There's nothing inherently wrong with them, despite their age. Still run latest ROS, and performance wise no issue on a 300/100 connection. Perhaps offer in the FS forum or on Trademe.

networkn
Networkn
32179 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268077 4-Aug-2024 15:17
Send private message

One thing, be a little aware some places have policies around this. You can take them, but aren't allowed to sell for profit (there are good reasons for this).

 

 



cddt
1432 posts

Uber Geek


  #3268174 4-Aug-2024 19:13
Send private message

I would definitely take one off your hands if you're offering them. :) 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipeMercury

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13689 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268188 4-Aug-2024 20:39
Send private message

Wasn't considering selling them, and if I did, would be donating it to work :)

 

IIRC one is a bit iffy. But will need to reset and take better look at. 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

cyril7
9049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3268247 5-Aug-2024 08:22
Send private message

Hi, these units are getting a bit long in the tooth, but perfectly fine for 300/100 connections below is a speedtest on a 2011 on 2talk that uses pppoe

 

 

Cyril

 

 

Cyril

