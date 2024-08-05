I've been trying to convince my elderly parents to get fibre at their old place.



Currently Spark sold them the idea that 4G Wireless will be a better idea and at times I can't even call them on their landline (via voice over data).

I was wondering if I'm convincing enough to install fibre, would Chorus accomodate where their ONT is?



They currently have a 2 storey house with a 2 meter driveway with grass on the side and living spaces on the 2nd floor. (1st floor currently has 2 garages and some storage.)

Are we able to get Chorus to install the ONT to be upstairs rather than in the garage/storage?