Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandFibre installation on an old property - can we choose where the ONT goes?
turtleattacks

921 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#315674 5-Aug-2024 17:58
Send private message

I've been trying to convince my elderly parents to get fibre at their old place. 

Currently Spark sold them the idea that 4G Wireless will be a better idea and at times I can't even call them on their landline (via voice over data). 

 

I was wondering if I'm convincing enough to install fibre, would Chorus accomodate where their ONT is? 

They currently have a 2 storey house with a 2 meter driveway with grass on the side and living spaces on the 2nd floor. (1st floor currently has 2 garages and some storage.)

 

Are we able to get Chorus to install the ONT to be upstairs rather than in the garage/storage?




----

 

Creator of whatsthesalary.com

Create new topic
RunningMan
8969 posts

Uber Geek


  #3268405 5-Aug-2024 18:12
Send private message

Yes, you can request ONT whereever. Having said that, you'll generally get the best result if you are prepared to DIY the internal run from FTP to ONT, or get a data cabler to do this. Chorus contracters will generally take the easiest cheapest approach, such as visible surface mounting.



Mehrts
1068 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3268406 5-Aug-2024 18:16
Send private message

I asked if the ONT could be placed on the back of a shelving unit behind the fridge, which is well out of the way. The Chorus guys had no problem making that happen.

As long as the ONT location isn't a real pain in the backside to run cable to, then it shouldn't be a problem.

quickymart
14004 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3268413 5-Aug-2024 19:10
Send private message

Also take note of how the current copper line enters the property - they will follow the same pathway (mentioning this as you said they have a grass driveway, etc).



Radiotron
180 posts

Master Geek


  #3268415 5-Aug-2024 19:15
Send private message

I had no problem getting the ONT installed on an internal wall, just made sure everything was ready for the Chorus tech, complete with holes drilled where reqd and a nice bright yellow draw wire. 

MarkM536
310 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3268431 5-Aug-2024 20:15
Send private message

I did a lot of the work for the Chorus techs.

 

I ran a string line down a wall cavity and pulled the cable through the roof. Chorus techs dug up the lawn and did splicing.

 

 

 

Your mileage may vary. Chorus techs thought to run conduit up a wall which is why I did it better myself.

huckster
844 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268439 5-Aug-2024 20:57
Send private message

Do make sure the current wireless modem is not in the middle of the house behind a microwave or something.

 

I'm not saying they are foolproof and work for everyone, but if you don't put a little thought into it - where is the cell tower and put it on that side of the house etc. they can appear to be total cr$p.

 

It works for my MIL and it is positioned by the window nearest the tower. Fortunately, that is on the southern side of the house.

 

Having said that, if they can afford it, you can't beat fibre,

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13783 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3268498 6-Aug-2024 07:44
Send private message

The installers are generally pretty open to where you want them to do the installation, long as others have said its not too much of a pain to do. My folks had fiber installed in their new house start of the year, and where I asked for it to be put I thought might be bit of a pain, but the installers did it :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright