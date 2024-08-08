Just wondering what people use their Hyperfibre for and what additional advantages it has over the normal 300/100Mbps.
the only advantage is being able to download/upload something faster.
I'm on Hyperfibre.
Will I recommend it to everyone? No.
If you're with 300/100Mbit and working fine would I recommend Gigabit or Hyperfibre? No.
Do I need it? No.
Have 900/500 and make use of it all the time for downloading games from Steam quickly. The complete nerd in me would like hyperfibre but I also know it's too great of an expense for too little benefit for almost everyone.
I don't have hyperfibre (yet), but on my gigabit connection I never have to worry about who's doing what on my home network. Both my wife and I can be working from home multitasking with VPNs, M365 services, and on Teams calls, the kids could be gaming or streaming, my self-hosted services keep ticking along, and I find comfort in knowing that I've got more than enough bandwidth to handle it all. Also, it's only $14 difference between gigabit and the 300/100 service on Voyager, so for me that's a no-brainer.
Jase2985: the only advantage is being able to download/upload something faster.
This is really the big benefit. Especially if you have multiple people doing this at the same time it means everyone still has reasonable bandwidth.
EDIT: Should have mentioned that speedtest bragging rights is actually the main purpose 😉
I run server services for customers in my small office and am particularly interested in the upload speed. Normal private users (currently) hardly need more than 50Mb/s of simultaneous bandwidth per person for streaming and video conferencing. With 500Mb/s upload I can therefore provide services to 10 customers at the same time, but in fact significantly more, since not everyone needs the maximum bandwidth at the same time.
I use mine to run a speedtest on occasion and that's about it.
Oh and downloading stuff is faster for the 1-2 times a month I do that 😎
900/500 here. Geek and gamer.
Gets used for all household use (usual streaming etc), also run Plex so external users accessing that, faster downloads from where ever I need, comes in handy for work stuff as well when our work connection routing is not great and works out faster for me to download stuff at home, then grab it to the office from home :)
I have 2/2 HF at home, and that is so that I never have an issue no matter what anyone else in the house (Or my parents house next door) do.
Work however is different, We havea Layer 2 4/4 HF linking our Data Centre Rack to our office for offsite backups - works really well.
I also installed 2/2 HF for a customer the other day, they only have a 1Gb router, but it is by far the cheapest way to get 1Gbps upload (Again used for offsite backups).
amanzi:
Similar here - work from home (hubby does sometimes), heavy video-calling usage on daily basis (Zoom, Teams, Skype), and when kids home streaming videos or playing online games, I can continue working or studying with no disruptions.
Downloads big files quicker too.
Edited to add: on a gigabit plan. Went to this from VDSL a few years ago, probably could have done with 300/100 - Can't remember why but probably the price difference between the 2 plans was not that much so went for more.
900/500 -- mainly so that I can work from home and upload large single data files, and large collections of files (and download, but that's less important) - while others in the house are streaming different crap things. Also for running real-time machinery (computers and interfacing) at work. It's worth the extra $14 for me.
