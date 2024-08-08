Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Users with faster fibre (846/480Mbps) or Hyperfibre - what do you use it for?
#315708 8-Aug-2024 15:15
Just wondering what people use their Hyperfibre for and what additional advantages it has over the normal 300/100Mbps.




 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
  #3269514 8-Aug-2024 15:19
the only advantage is being able to download/upload something faster.



  #3269515 8-Aug-2024 15:21
I'm on Hyperfibre.

 

Will I recommend it to everyone? No.

 

If you're with 300/100Mbit and working fine would I recommend Gigabit or Hyperfibre? No.

 

Do I need it? No.




  #3269518 8-Aug-2024 15:26
Have 900/500 and make use of it all the time for downloading games from Steam quickly. The complete nerd in me would like hyperfibre but I also know it's too great of an expense for too little benefit for almost everyone.



  #3269519 8-Aug-2024 15:30
I don't have hyperfibre (yet), but on my gigabit connection I never have to worry about who's doing what on my home network. Both my wife and I can be working from home multitasking with VPNs, M365 services, and on Teams calls, the kids could be gaming or streaming, my self-hosted services keep ticking along, and I find comfort in knowing that I've got more than enough bandwidth to handle it all. Also, it's only $14 difference between gigabit and the 300/100 service on Voyager, so for me that's a no-brainer.

  #3269549 8-Aug-2024 17:04
Jase2985: the only advantage is being able to download/upload something faster.

 

 

This is really the big benefit. Especially if you have multiple people doing this at the same time it means everyone still has reasonable bandwidth.

 

EDIT: Should have mentioned that speedtest bragging rights is actually the main purpose 😉

  #3269558 8-Aug-2024 17:29
No one really needs it or makes use of it.   

 

Its simply to help prop up chorus.   

 

For if I dont do it, who will?




  #3269562 8-Aug-2024 17:35
xbox downloads are faster on gig fiber than 300, means minuites less time waiting before I can play things.

 

Video uploads are way faster on the odd occasion I do one.




  #3269563 8-Aug-2024 17:38
I run server services for customers in my small office and am particularly interested in the upload speed. Normal private users (currently) hardly need more than 50Mb/s of simultaneous bandwidth per person for streaming and video conferencing. With 500Mb/s upload I can therefore provide services to 10 customers at the same time, but in fact significantly more, since not everyone needs the maximum bandwidth at the same time.




  #3269580 8-Aug-2024 18:48
I use mine to run a speedtest on occasion and that's about it.

 

Oh and downloading stuff is faster for the 1-2 times a month I do that 😎





  #3269581 8-Aug-2024 18:52
900/500 here. Geek and gamer.

 

Gets used for all household use (usual streaming etc), also run Plex so external users accessing that, faster downloads from where ever I need, comes in handy for work stuff as well when our work connection routing is not great and works out faster for me to download stuff at home, then grab it to the office from home :)

 

 




  #3269586 8-Aug-2024 19:21
I have 2/2 HF at home, and that is so that I never have an issue no matter what anyone else in the house (Or my parents house next door) do. 

 

Work however is different, We havea Layer 2 4/4 HF linking our Data Centre Rack to our office for offsite backups - works really well. 
I also installed 2/2 HF for a customer the other day, they only have a 1Gb router, but it is by far the cheapest way to get 1Gbps upload (Again used for offsite backups).




  #3269598 8-Aug-2024 20:21
I used it to make my family and friends in Australia on NBN jealous. Once I got over that I downgraded to 300/100 as it’s more than I need

  #3269602 8-Aug-2024 20:32
amanzi:

 

I don't have hyperfibre (yet), but on my gigabit connection I never have to worry about who's doing what on my home network. Both my wife and I can be working from home multitasking with VPNs, M365 services, and on Teams calls, the kids could be gaming or streaming, my self-hosted services keep ticking along, and I find comfort in knowing that I've got more than enough bandwidth to handle it all. Also, it's only $14 difference between gigabit and the 300/100 service on Voyager, so for me that's a no-brainer.

 

 

 

 

Similar here - work from home (hubby does sometimes), heavy video-calling usage on daily basis (Zoom, Teams, Skype), and when kids home streaming videos or playing online games, I can continue working or studying with no disruptions. 

 

Downloads big files quicker too. 

Edited to add: on a gigabit plan. Went to this from VDSL a few years ago, probably could have done with 300/100 - Can't remember why but probably the price difference between the 2 plans was not that much so went for more. 

  #3269607 8-Aug-2024 20:52
Hi a teams, zoom meeting even if your hosting to dozens of others is less than 2-3Mb/s, and only a few hundred kb/s if a lone participant.

YouTube, Netflix, streaming in 4k is 10-15Mb/s per Stream and if you're on a tablet or even FHD laptop you're going to be on HD, so 5-8Mb/s at most

General web browsing never exceeds 5Mb/s, and only in short bursts.

I manage large networks with several hundred users many using Teams all day long, lots of TVs streaming YouTube or TVNZ all day long and a 950/500 internet connection, rarely gets anywhere near capacity, infact rarely gets even close to 50%.

  #3269615 8-Aug-2024 21:50
900/500 -- mainly so that I can work from home and upload large single data files, and large collections of files (and download, but that's less important) - while others in the house are streaming different crap things. Also for running real-time machinery (computers and interfacing) at work. It's worth the extra $14 for me.




