Hi Geek Zone!

Over the last month or two, I've seen several international sites not running as fast as they could be. This is most obvious on Gmail/Google Workspaces and Xero, but also on YouTube & Netflix to a lesser extent.

I wouldn't usually think much of it, but it happens at home (Max UFB via Slingshot) and work (Max UFB via Orcon).



It's made me wonder if anyone else has noticed something similar. Is it just me?