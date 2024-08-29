Hi all,

As the title says, I'm looking to sign up for a fibre starter plan (50/10 mbps) and have to decide between One NZ Starter plan and Sky broadband starter plan.

Pricing wise, Sky makes more sense due to their current offer of 50% off for 3 months. But they require you sign up for a 12 month term. One NZ plan is open term.

Router - I have an Ultra Hub that I can use for One NZ and Sky offer a free WiFi 6 router.

Ignoring the monthly cost, is there any other reason that one provider is better than the other for this fibre plan? (things like better router, DNS access, customer service)

Thank you