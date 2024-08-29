Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky broadband vs One NZ broadband (Starter plan)
#315903 29-Aug-2024 00:48
Hi all,

 

As the title says, I'm looking to sign up for a fibre starter plan (50/10 mbps) and have to decide between One NZ Starter plan and Sky broadband starter plan.

 

Pricing wise, Sky makes more sense due to their current offer of 50% off for 3 months. But they require you sign up for a 12 month term. One NZ plan is open term.

 

Router - I have an Ultra Hub that I can use for One NZ and Sky offer a free WiFi 6 router.

 

Ignoring the monthly cost, is there any other reason that one provider is better than the other for this fibre plan? (things like better router, DNS access, customer service)

 

 

 

Thank you

  #3276523 29-Aug-2024 07:37
Flip a coin

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
  #3276525 29-Aug-2024 07:50
They will both be absolutely fine I am with Sky because of the discounts to SkyTV that I get




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  #3276585 29-Aug-2024 09:53
Of course Sky = 2degrees network. Nothing wrong with that, just pointing it out.



  #3285795 24-Sep-2024 12:57
I am tempting to move from ONE nz to Sky.

 

Can save $15 a month plus cheaper Sky TV. Very tempting but just worried if they are double NATing their connection. I do host a small family server which doesnt need a fixed IP for but need to open a port on my router. It does not work if the Internet Provider double NATs their connections.

  #3285900 24-Sep-2024 18:25
Hi Sky does not use CG-NAT, you get a pretty sticky public IP, I have been on them for about 3yrs, great service, never had to call them as it never breaks, great price that cannot be beaten when combined with TV package.

Cyril

