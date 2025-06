rossnixon: Hi Matt



Your new ISP can only guess how long Chorus will take to do the switchover.

They say 5-7 days, but that includes sending you a modem. So you can likely cut that down to 1-2 days or less. If your new ISP has done a Credit Check promptly, and got your payment details, then it'll just depend how busy Chorus is.

For me the switchover this week took about 18 hours. I'm just guessing that switching from one VOCUS supported ISP to another that they support made it easier. I got a txt from Chorus within a few hours asking me to move my ethernet cable to LAN2, which I did the next morning. No ONT or modem restart was required.

Checking www.whatismyip.com was the only way I could confirm the change had occurred.

Not quite correct - Assuming it's a fibre connection in a Chorus region, a transfer can be completed in as little as 2 working hours from the time it's submitted to Chorus, and all RSPs know this (and must choose an exact time [top of the hour only] when they place the order). For example, If a transfer request was submitted right now (9:40pm) for asap, it would be completed by 7am tomorrow. If submitted at 7:30am, it could be completed by 10am. Other LFCs will have their own SLAs which I am not familiar with, but there is no guessing a due date/time with Chorus fibre transfers. How busy Chorus is does not play a factor - transfers are entirely automated and exceptions requiring human intervention are extremely rare.

Copper PSTN/DSL transfers are a different ballgame - those generally do take significantly longer, between 2 and 5 working days from memory.

There are two options to shift Chorus fibre to a new RSP - the transfer process and the multiple primary process. Each have their own benefits and drawbacks.

Transfer: As above, your new RSP submits a transfer request asking Chorus to transfer the existing connection from the old RSP to the new. Once the due date and time is reached, the cutover is virtually instant. There can be double billing issues if the old RSP mandates a 30 day notice period ie they charge the customer for 30 days following the disconnection of their service in lieu of advanced notice. This can usually be mitigated if the customer calls the losing RSP to say they are leaving on X date (30+ days into the future), and then instructing that RSP NOT to place a disconnection request with Chorus.

Multiple Primary: Under this process, the new RSP simply asks Chorus to activate an additional connection on a spare UNI port on the ONT (there are 4). The way I approached this as a customer in the past was to ask my new RSP to connect on Port 2 on X date 30+ days in the future, and then I called my old RSP and asked them to disconnect my old service on X + 2 days. The benefit of this method is the new service connects on Port 2, and I then have a couple of days to setup my new router and ensure it works, do a hot cutover of all my devices and then wait for the old service on Port 1 to disconnect. The downside (if you can call it that), is that I will get double billed for those 2 days. I found this the easiest method to avoid any potential billing snafus.

When changing providers, it always pays to know which if the above processes the gaining RSP plans to use. If in doubt, you should ask or even tell them which one you want.