I operate my business from a lifestyle block with two separate VDSL2 and landline connections (with a reasonable 112/28 service considering that no fibre is planned yet for our area) along with an automatic standby generator to ensure my servers stay up during any power outages.

Yesterday we had a scheduled 9am-5pm power outage for Vector line maintenance.

Unusually, our local VDSL2 cabinet also died immediately with the power cut. In the past, the cabinet battery backup has kept the landline and broadband alive for at least 24-36 hours.

Has the copper cabinet battery backup been discontinued or should this still be fully operational?

If anyone close to Chorus confirms that this is a backup fault, any advice on how to report it would be most appreciated.

Thanks.