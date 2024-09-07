Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Moving house but fibre still not installed
dwknight

74 posts

Master Geek


#316004 7-Sep-2024 17:44
Hi guys, just a quick question.

 

We are moving to a house in a few days that hasn't had fibre installed yet. I made sure to kick off the process many weeks ago, and Enable eventually set up the inspection date followed by the installation date a couple of weeks after that. On the eve of the installation I got an email saying they found a fault that needs to be fixed first, so the installation has been postponed.

 

Long story short, we move in just a few days but there's still not sign of an installation and I doubt it will be done this week (or even next week).

 

My question is, are there other methods of getting the internet that I can explore in the meantime? Eg. can I ask my ISP (Contact) to provide VDSL for a couple of weeks? Or is there some other tech I can employ? I'm open to all sorts of crazy ideas!

 

Thanks.

Linux
11289 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279741 7-Sep-2024 17:49
Share neighbours connection

 
 
 
 

Aaron2222
216 posts

Master Geek


  #3279751 7-Sep-2024 18:36
Contact offers fixed wireless, so they may be able to set you up with that temporarily. VDSL would most likely be a no-go (Chorus won't provision new copper connections in fibre areas).

robjg63
4090 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3279785 7-Sep-2024 21:19
Starlink?

 

 

 

https://www.starlink.com/nz/residential

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



quickymart
13766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3279810 7-Sep-2024 22:20
When I moved house a few years ago to a property without fibre installed, I arranged a DSL connection first, then once unpacked placed an order for fibre. Sure, 16MB/s DSL compared to fibre was slow, but it was still usable for the few weeks I had to use until fibre was installed.

 

In your situation, follow up with your RSP to get an install date for your fibre connection. In the interim maybe a temporary wireless solution could tide you over?

cyril7
9050 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3279816 7-Sep-2024 22:38
Hi just to comment on suggestions that you could just order a VDSL connection in the short term. In most of NZ now there is a "stop on sell" for all new copper connections in areas with fibre available, even if as in this situation fibre has not specifically been installed, ie, getting a temporary copper connection is near impossible, no matter how hard you try.

Cyril

dwknight

74 posts

Master Geek


  #3280414 9-Sep-2024 15:04
I rang Enable today and they got a technician out later the same day! Very happy with the service.

