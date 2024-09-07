Hi guys, just a quick question.

We are moving to a house in a few days that hasn't had fibre installed yet. I made sure to kick off the process many weeks ago, and Enable eventually set up the inspection date followed by the installation date a couple of weeks after that. On the eve of the installation I got an email saying they found a fault that needs to be fixed first, so the installation has been postponed.

Long story short, we move in just a few days but there's still not sign of an installation and I doubt it will be done this week (or even next week).

My question is, are there other methods of getting the internet that I can explore in the meantime? Eg. can I ask my ISP (Contact) to provide VDSL for a couple of weeks? Or is there some other tech I can employ? I'm open to all sorts of crazy ideas!

Thanks.