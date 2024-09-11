Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Slow Upload on Contact Energy internet.. or... what's a good ISP to self-host on?
Ditori

Geek
#316051 11-Sep-2024 21:29
Hello all,

 

So, I'm a system admin, but also a DJ who streams to the internet. We've been having constant net problems, download speed is 26 mb down, and upload speed is .45 mbps, with a bit of jitter. This is all single thread to Devoli Auckland using speedtest.net, oof. I've recently looked at setting up a home server, as the web server I have in vultr is more expensive now, thanks to the strong USD, I figure the increase in the power bill and internet cost (at least $10 for the static ip) might be less than the hosting cost per month, and the server I'm getting will be more effective anyway. Long story short, I'm looking at getting a static IP address, and a better ISP, one with better latency and upload speed.

 

What's a good ISP for traffic out of Christchurch? Can people in Chch post their speedtests?

 

Linux
Uber Geek
  #3281192 11-Sep-2024 21:54
@Ditori Are you testing over Wi-Fi?



Ditori

Geek
  #3281196 11-Sep-2024 22:01
Sadly, no, direct connection over lan cable to my Fritzbox 7590, old 2degree model.

Linux
Uber Geek
  #3281197 11-Sep-2024 22:02
What speed plan are you on and why are you testing to Auckland?



Linux
Uber Geek
  #3281201 11-Sep-2024 22:13
Are you sure you don't have a network issue?

Ditori

Geek
  #3281210 11-Sep-2024 22:28
speedtest.net decides to use Devoli's auckland server. Changing the server to Voyager internet - Christchurch yields similar upload speed results.

 

There is no apparent network issues. ping time to the fritzbox is <1ms.

Linux
Uber Geek
  #3281211 11-Sep-2024 22:30
You can't tell just from a ping to the router

Ruphus
Ultimate Geek
  #3281212 11-Sep-2024 22:33
What connection are you on. Is it VDSL?

 
 
 
 

Ditori

Geek
  #3281215 11-Sep-2024 22:39
how else do you test the local network?

 

I connect to contact Energy/Devoli, via fibre

Ditori

Geek
  #3281220 11-Sep-2024 22:54
oh, watching a file from my fileserver, a ubuntu machine, works fine, ethernet to fritzbox, to my computer, via samba.

lxsw20
Uber Geek
  #3281223 11-Sep-2024 23:10
Any QOS settings been played with on the router?

CYaBro
Uber Geek
  #3281224 11-Sep-2024 23:11
The isp probably isn’t your issue. You’ve got something else going on to be getting such terrible speeds on fibre.

Have you tried a Speedtest from your Ubuntu machine?




nztim
Uber Geek
  #3281231 12-Sep-2024 04:16
Try something other than the fritz box




Linux
Uber Geek
  #3281236 12-Sep-2024 06:33
In the router have you got any details in the user name / password fields?

Delorean
Ultimate Geek
  #3281239 12-Sep-2024 07:12
As others have said, sounds like an internal network issue.

Also, you might be on CGNAT which may limit what you want to self host.




muppet
Uber Geek
  #3281245 12-Sep-2024 07:41
I too have come to repeat for a fourth time what others have said: Have you checked your shoes?

