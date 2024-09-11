Hello all,

So, I'm a system admin, but also a DJ who streams to the internet. We've been having constant net problems, download speed is 26 mb down, and upload speed is .45 mbps, with a bit of jitter. This is all single thread to Devoli Auckland using speedtest.net, oof. I've recently looked at setting up a home server, as the web server I have in vultr is more expensive now, thanks to the strong USD, I figure the increase in the power bill and internet cost (at least $10 for the static ip) might be less than the hosting cost per month, and the server I'm getting will be more effective anyway. Long story short, I'm looking at getting a static IP address, and a better ISP, one with better latency and upload speed.

What's a good ISP for traffic out of Christchurch? Can people in Chch post their speedtests?