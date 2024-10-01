Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband GPON SFP from Chorus
olivernz #316272 1-Oct-2024 10:34
Hello all

 

I heard that Chorus is or may be offering a GPON SFP module instead of an ONT (or may be something else but sounded a lot like that). Anyone have some detail on that or know more? And if so, how can we get our mits on one?

 

Cheers Oliver

 

 

 

 

Spyware
  Spyware #3288490 1-Oct-2024 10:49
ONT matrix, SFP only offered on some business plans. SFP will NEVER be offered on residential due to requirement for ONT with ATA port to be installed.




Aaron2222
  #3288504 1-Oct-2024 11:30
That and if you move out, they'd need to come back round to swap it back to a normal ONT.

richms
  #3288506 1-Oct-2024 11:36
IMO they could just leave the standard peasant ONT with legacy phone ports in place and put the better ont as a secondary one for the good connection.




olivernz

  #3288512 1-Oct-2024 11:50
Spyware:

 

ONT matrix, SFP only offered on some business plans. SFP will NEVER be offered on residential due to requirement for ONT with ATA port to be installed.

 

 

Thanks for that. Hadn't found that matrix. Yeah I saw it for the Smart 50/50 connections and was hoping it would be for peasant folk too. Pity. Would have been too cool to banish that ugly white square from my rack. :-(
Next option is to spray it with Black 4.0 (https://www.culturehustleusa.com/products/black-4-0?srsltid=AfmBOorgZ-CglvdbLrwmW11lLmXt5UkyO8LBk_t0Fi3tQlB3GeUNhdSP) and stash it behind the UPS 😂

When you say "ONT with ATA port to be installed", I don't quite understand but assume that is on the cabinet side. 

  Spyware #3288513 1-Oct-2024 11:58
olivernz:

 

When you say "ONT with ATA port to be installed", I don't quite understand but assume that is on the cabinet side. 

 

 

ONT has an ATA for analog phone. It is required to be in every residence.




olivernz

  #3288516 1-Oct-2024 12:02
Spyware:

 

ONT has an ATA for analog phone. It is required to be in every residence.

 

 

Duh

 

Yeah I wasn't suggesting taking the present ONT out that would be needed for anyone else that would live there. I was just hoping to buy the GPON device (XNG-PON or whatever the new standard is) and use that instead of the type 300 I have. Anyway if it's business only there's no chance I'll get one. 

nztim
  #3289899 2-Oct-2024 09:48
richms:

 

IMO they could just leave the standard peasant ONT with legacy phone ports in place and put the better ont as a secondary one for the good connection.

 

 

Its more than that, business connections using the SFP and 110 ONT are VLAN Agnostic (LFC just passes the VLAN Tagging information to the RSP handover) that requires the RSP to have different settings on the handover, it also allows the RSP to configure multiple services on different VLANs on the same ONT

 

With a Bitstream 2 these the VLAN 10 is stripped off prior to it hitting the RSP handover

 

These ONTs won't be and never will be used for residential connections.

 

 




raytaylor
  #3289901 2-Oct-2024 09:50
I have had one on a business connection. 
They run quite hot and take about 10 minutes to boot up. Otherwise easy to use. 

 

It was quite funny because it must have been one of the early ones supplied, and the chorus tech couldnt program it using his work laptop due to some group policy restrictions. 

 

The downside and why i would never use one again.... No Dying Gasp.  
If you have access to the chorus isp troubleshooting tools, it tells you if the customer has powered down the ONT rather than a fibre break (or whichever happened first).   

 

Its just so much easier knowing that if its a power problem, you know what kind of technician can be truck rolled first.  




MichaelNZ
  #3295182 9-Oct-2024 21:58
olivernz:

 

I heard that Chorus is or may be offering a GPON SFP module instead of an ONT (or may be something else but sounded a lot like that).

 

 

ONT's are pretty reliable and from what I understand they are a key part of network diagnoses. Having said that, I have never been involved with using a GPON SFP so have no first hand experience.

 

What are you trying to achieve with an GPON SFP?




atomeara
  #3296552 12-Oct-2024 18:09
Chorus have GPON (SFP) and XGSPON (SFP+) ONTs available on a range of plans.
There not available on residential plans but you can order the requires plan at a residential address.

 

Most of them are on the more expensive business plans but there is a smart location plan with a 50/50 speed. Designed for smart locations which could include traffic lights, cctv cameras and bus stops.

