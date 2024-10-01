richms: IMO they could just leave the standard peasant ONT with legacy phone ports in place and put the better ont as a secondary one for the good connection.

Its more than that, business connections using the SFP and 110 ONT are VLAN Agnostic (LFC just passes the VLAN Tagging information to the RSP handover) that requires the RSP to have different settings on the handover, it also allows the RSP to configure multiple services on different VLANs on the same ONT

With a Bitstream 2 these the VLAN 10 is stripped off prior to it hitting the RSP handover

These ONTs won't be and never will be used for residential connections.