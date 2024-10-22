havenplaygame:

On 2024-10-24 or 2024-10-31, depending on who you ask, Chorus is going to stop the router-capable fiber ONT boxes from working as a router (e.g. the Nokia one, here: https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/ont/hyperfibre-type-110).
https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product-update/rgw-ont-withdrawal-changes
https://sp.chorus.co.nz/consultation/rgw-ont-withdrawal
https://assets.ctfassets.net/7urik9yedtqc/3X8I9IqHohbcSkhvtVwoBz/43d4e86c073717a89eb90923d3ece3f8/chorus-RGWwithdrawal-Hyperfibre-CPE-incentive-terms.pdf
ISP's are scrambling to send their fiber customers standard routers to add to their network, with instructions such as (Zeronet):
We’re reaching out to inform you that your Optical Network Terminal (ONT), also known as a "fibre box," will stop working on 24/10/2024. To ensure you stay connected, we’ll be sending you a free-rental router ahead of this date.
Here’s what you need to know:
What’s an ONT?
The ONT, or fibre box, allows the fibre optic cable to connect your home to the fibre network. It serves as the link between your broadband service and the wider internet. However, it’s important to note that the ONT is different from a router, which is the device we’ll be providing you.
What do you need to do?
Once you receive your new router, simply connect it to your ONT:
For standard fibre: Plug the router into GE1/LAN1 on your Chorus fibre terminal.
For Hyperfibre: Connect the router to the 10G port on the terminal.
It's all a bit weird. I mean, I'm all for Chorus no longer intrusively controlling how my home network works (very locked down settings), but the instructions read like I can just plug in the new router anytime. However the new router arrived with DHCP enabled, and the Chorus box also has DHCP enabled on the same range, so I'm not sure how they expect that to work. Anyone got more insight into what's intended to happen with the LAN settings, especially how they will change on the Nokia router?