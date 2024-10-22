havenplaygame:

The official withdrawal date is indeed 31 October and as @mentalinc pointed out, this was signalled to the industry over a year ago.

Chorus has been engaging with the affected RSPs for an extended period of time to get their migration plans underway. I would say that in the OP's case, Zeronet has chosen to complete the OP's migration on 24 October - this will be to ensure it is done before the current RGW service stops working altogether. RSPs with affected connections all selected their preferred migration dates, with many being completed some months ago.

Assuming the migration schedule has been adhered to (and I've heard nothing to the contrary), I estimate less than 50 remain on the RGW service as of right now. I'll be getting an update tomorrow morning so I will edit this post if I am wrong.