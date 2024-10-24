Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
UFB Best or most stable ISP provider?
mooseman0111

#317533 24-Oct-2024 11:12
Hi there everyone, I live in Hamilton we are a family of 5+ people in the house and I’m considering upgrading to UFB, currently we are with Orcon with the 950/500 plan, for $109 a month and I’ve seen a few advertisements like World Net etc advertising for 2000/2000 for the same price we are paying with Orcon..wondering if it is worth it to upgrade? If so what would be my best options, currently just have one google home router and another google home extender.

Can I use these routers for UFB, does the ISP provide routers that are stable and suitable?
Which ISP have the best stable reliable network and consistent performance?

I know everyone is probably wanting the same thing and I read on here that someone that did upgrade to UFB was getting pretty limited speeds during the days but late in the evenings he would actually get close to the speeds that was advertised.

I’ve never had UFB so don’t know to much about it.

I greatly appreciate any advice and reply’s!

God Bless and have a wonderful rest of you day!
Marius :)

*Update* it’s $136 a month with hyperfibire through Worldnet..

caffynz
  #3300909 24-Oct-2024 11:20
You already have UFB if you are on a 900/500 plan :) 

Are you happy with the Internet speeds you're currently getting? If so - then moving up to 2000/2000 is not necessary I think. 

 

How are the devices connected to the Internet? Ethernet cable will provide the best speeds consistently, connecting wirelessly will be variable. 

 

If I were you I'd shop around for a better price for a gigabit (900/400-500) Internet plan from another provider. 

 
 
 
 

mooseman0111

  #3300911 24-Oct-2024 11:24
Sorry I’m meaning getting hyperfibre (something faster) lol.

Speeds are ok and yes I have a lan cable running to important devices etc..just wanted more capacity as it does get slow at times having a lot of people here family & friends etc..

Spyware
  #3300969 24-Oct-2024 11:35
Slowness won't be the fibre.




Spyware
  #3300970 24-Oct-2024 11:37
How many terabytes do you use per month?? Hyperfibre is practically completely pointless unless you have a multi gigabit internal network and even then it's pointless.




Asteros
  #3300971 24-Oct-2024 11:38
I'm not sure that upgrading to Hyperfibre would solve your problems with "slow Internet." I would suggest looking to improve your local network - either use Ethernet to hardwire or look to upgrade/improve your wifi equipment. 

 

900 Max Fibre is fast enough for 99% of home users.

 

 

caffynz
  #3300972 24-Oct-2024 11:40
Just a random thought - are the ethernet cables the right ones? Cat 5e and above? Cat5 is capped at 100 Mbps. 

mooseman0111

  #3300974 24-Oct-2024 11:49
Just checked i have a Cat6A cable..connected to the device i prioritis..hmm yes I thought that maybe being on Hyperfibre might help with speeds etc..not to worry if that’s what you guys are saying then maybe it is my wifi device? Like I said I’m using a google home router with a google home extender..



michaelmurfy
meow
  #3300975 24-Oct-2024 12:05
I would not move from Orcon/2degrees to Worldnet personally… Worldnet seem to have a pretty limited network in my opinion.

 

Also there’s no way you’ll need Hyperfibre. My suggestion is to give Orcon a call and renegotiate your contract as they will likely give you a cheaper deal.

 

 




mooseman0111

  #3300976 24-Oct-2024 12:06
Ok why would they do that though, what are other people paying for the same services?

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3301027 24-Oct-2024 12:17
It’s often not the same service. 

 

Broadband is not a commodity service like electricity. Providers like 2degrees invest a huge amount of time and money into their networks but this doesn’t necessarily apply to all providers in the same way. If you go for the cheapest then often they’re cutting cost somewhere. 

 

I actually think in your case you can likely downgrade to a 300/100Mbit service and not notice a difference. 




caffynz
  #3301030 24-Oct-2024 12:27
Can you describe more about your home set up, what types of devices are connecting to the Internet (and how), what speeds you're getting? Might help with troubleshooting to see why you're getting "slow Internet".  I'm sure some here are happy to help troubleshoot. As others have said, 900/500 is really decent, so it may point to hardware, set up etc. issues that need to be fixed, rather than changing Internet plans. 

 

 

olivernz
  #3301043 24-Oct-2024 12:41
I downgraded from 900/500 to 300/100 with a family of 4. All high internet users and about 1.5TB traffic a month. I did not notice any difference! This includes gaming, parallel streaming etc. So what application do you run that would need hyperfibre? And if you don't run a 2.5Gbit+ network internally a single device could not take advantage of that anyway. 

 

Personally I'd start debugging your local LAN. If you search on Geekzone I think I remember some good threads on how to do that. Otherwise google/youtube is your friend. There's lots of things that can be wrong. And start with the hard wired stuff then go to Wifi.

cddt
  #3301049 24-Oct-2024 13:12
mooseman0111: it does get slow at times having a lot of people here family & friends etc..

 

 

 

99.9% I reckon it's your wifi choking on too many devices rather than your fibre connection. 

 

How many access points do you have, what models, how are they connected, how are they configured, what size is your house, etc. 




muppet
  #3301057 24-Oct-2024 14:07
Internet Service Provider Provider.




yitz
  #3301061 24-Oct-2024 14:42
muppet:

 

Internet Service Provider Provider.

 

 

It's so true though 😉 now many retail offerings are based on layer 3 wholesale offerings. Last I heard WorldNet Broadband use Feenix wholesale...

