mooseman0111

Hi there everyone, I live in Hamilton we are a family of 5+ people in the house and I’m considering upgrading to UFB, currently we are with Orcon with the 950/500 plan, for $109 a month and I’ve seen a few advertisements like World Net etc advertising for 2000/2000 for the same price we are paying with Orcon..wondering if it is worth it to upgrade? If so what would be my best options, currently just have one google home router and another google home extender.



Can I use these routers for UFB, does the ISP provide routers that are stable and suitable?

Which ISP have the best stable reliable network and consistent performance?



I know everyone is probably wanting the same thing and I read on here that someone that did upgrade to UFB was getting pretty limited speeds during the days but late in the evenings he would actually get close to the speeds that was advertised.



I’ve never had UFB so don’t know to much about it.



I greatly appreciate any advice and reply’s!



God Bless and have a wonderful rest of you day!

Marius :)



*Update* it’s $136 a month with hyperfibire through Worldnet..