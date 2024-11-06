SpartanVXL

Ive used Verge before, Craig i think is the owner. he was awesome to deal with and the pricing was pretty good,

It was as expected with public IP's & ipv6 support.

My account shows $105.00 for UFB max and $150 for HF 2/2. current prices. $50 sign up fee

I used the HF 2/2 and it was full line speed, up & down. Like Murphy says they are more managed. They ask if you can open the ping requests to your router and monitor your connection remotely

Just so they know you have internet and to see if they have a outage or isolated outage.