Anyone know about Verge NZ ISP?
SpartanVXL

#317695 6-Nov-2024 21:28
Title. Have seen this come up as a ISP option, anybody know about them?

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3306298 6-Nov-2024 23:55
They've got their own network:

 

https://www.peeringdb.com/net/33634 
https://bgp.he.net/AS151336 

 

Looks to be a newer Managed Service Provider and pricing is locked behind a contact us page so guessing they're more aimed towards business.

 

The person behind it has been in the ISP space for a while so my guess is he's started his own gig.




Michael Murphy
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



Mikek
  #3306324 7-Nov-2024 07:40
Ive used Verge before, Craig i think is the owner. he was awesome to deal with and the pricing was pretty good,

 

It was as expected with public IP's & ipv6 support.

 

 

 

My account shows $105.00 for UFB max and $150 for HF 2/2. current prices.  $50 sign up fee

 

I used the HF 2/2 and it was full line speed, up & down.  Like Murphy says they are more managed. They ask if you can open the ping requests to your router and monitor your connection remotely

 

Just so they know you have internet and to see if they have a outage or isolated outage. 

