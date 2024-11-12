Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Starlink change owner - anyone know a timeframe?

RR

RR

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317753 12-Nov-2024 12:59
Send private message

Leaving an established Starlink system at a rental property. 

 

 

 

Part of the change of owner process involves terminating the connection. I don't want to inconvenience the new owner/tenant, anyone know how long it takes to get the new owner connected again?  

 

Is it instant, just a case of creating a new account with the new owner name, loading all the kit IDs and serial numbers, and a new credit card?  Or is there some sort of approval process that might take weeks?

 

If it's easier, I'll just leave it in my name and have the new tenant load their credit card.  

 

 

 

Anyone in NZ been throught his recently?  I've heard some bad stories.

 

 

 

Thanks!

Goosey
2842 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3308074 12-Nov-2024 13:05
Send private message

Their instructions look pretty solid…

 

cancel yours, new owner registers their details 

 

(assume the hardware is over 120 days old)?

 

for you:

 

https://www.starlink.com/support/article/f3cad923-ed28-f957-365c-787f8fe2e4a2

 

 

 

For new owner:

 

https://www.starlink.com/support/article/9c053dcc-c9ba-f64b-c413-af6afc3d6e13

 

 



RR

RR

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3308152 12-Nov-2024 15:48
Send private message

I was simply asking if anyone has done it, if there was any downtime or wait time between termination and reactivation.  Looking for experience from those who've been there.  The documentation is simple, the process seems straightforward, I've read it too but I'm looking for the realworld Geekzone experience, not the brochure.  :)

nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3308155 12-Nov-2024 15:56
Send private message

How about just include it in their rent?

 

 




 



RR

RR

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3308181 12-Nov-2024 16:04
Send private message

Not my house.  I'm moving out and back to civilisation and fibre.  Landlord taking ownership of gear, just hoping to remove my name from the hardware.  Was planning to stay many years longer, things change.

Goosey
2842 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3308200 12-Nov-2024 17:11
Send private message

RR:

 

Not my house.  I'm moving out and back to civilisation and fibre.  Landlord taking ownership of gear, just hoping to remove my name from the hardware.  Was planning to stay many years longer, things change.

 

 

 

 

all good. 
suggest you just do your bit, and the next day (or whenever the new person can / wants to do this), completes their part.

 

no different to people moving house and telco accounts….could be quick, could be slow (but that’s a different infrastructure).

 

 

 

 

