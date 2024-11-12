Leaving an established Starlink system at a rental property.

Part of the change of owner process involves terminating the connection. I don't want to inconvenience the new owner/tenant, anyone know how long it takes to get the new owner connected again?

Is it instant, just a case of creating a new account with the new owner name, loading all the kit IDs and serial numbers, and a new credit card? Or is there some sort of approval process that might take weeks?

If it's easier, I'll just leave it in my name and have the new tenant load their credit card.

Anyone in NZ been throught his recently? I've heard some bad stories.

Thanks!