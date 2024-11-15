I'm trying to help a friend set up a network, and from a networking POV the devs dropped the ball and its going to be a difficult to wire up properly. I'm hoping I can free up some space in the access cabinet by moving the ONT up a little. Some googling has revealed the (Gen 4 ONT) is mounted on a cassette -so I assume if i can see how to open the cassette I can unscrew it and screw it in a few CM's higher up.

Below is a pic of the board. I'm hoping I can squeeze a basic PE router in there - I expect I'll need something like the Microtic RB960PGS - although if can get a Grandstream GWN7002 in there (or someone has any other good suggestions for a reliable but not high end router that has a web interface - I'm keen)