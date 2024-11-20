Hi, I'm hoping someone on here might be able to offer a suggestion.

In two weeks time, we are shifting into a new house, it was built 18 months ago but the owner never lived in it. In trying to get Fibre organised in advance of our shift, I looked online and Fibre doesn't show as available on all the ISP provider websites when you use the address checker tool. Because of this, I contacted Chorus to ask them the cost of an install. They replied telling me that:

"tubing FL/AB_2-28 has been left at the boundaries of [the address] when development was reticulated. As such, there is no cost for build work to the property as ISB work is free, however as the address falls outside of UFB designated areas it fails the automated system feasibility check. Spark will need to raise an order to Chorus provisioning requesting a Manual Feasibility check and are welcome to include the note from the scoping team."

For the last 4 weeks, I've been emailing Spark about this and requesting that they raise an order for a Manual Feasibility check. It's like I'm dealing with AI because the response is always some variant of "our system is showing that Fibre is unavailable at your address", a fact I am already incredibly well aware of!

Is anyone familiar with this issue or can tell me what I need to do to get Fibre installed?

Do I need to try a different ISP, perhaps a smaller one where I might actually be able to talk to someone who knows how to give more than a generic response?



It appears that cabling is right there at the property, so I just want to know what needs doing to get an ISP to provide me with a fibre connection.



Thanks in advance for any help.



Cheers

NB