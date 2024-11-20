Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
At a dead end dealing with Spark re Fibre install - any suggestions?

npb

npb

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#317848 20-Nov-2024 20:54
Hi, I'm hoping someone on here might be able to offer a suggestion.

 

In two weeks time, we are shifting into a new house, it was built 18 months ago but the owner never lived in it. In trying to get Fibre organised in advance of our shift, I looked online and Fibre doesn't show as available on all the ISP provider websites when you use the address checker tool. Because of this, I contacted Chorus to ask them the cost of an install. They replied telling me that:

 

"tubing FL/AB_2-28 has been left at the boundaries of [the address] when development was reticulated. As such, there is no cost for build work to the property as ISB work is free, however as the address falls outside of UFB designated areas it fails the automated system feasibility check. Spark will need to raise an order to Chorus provisioning requesting a Manual Feasibility check and are welcome to include the note from the scoping team."

 

 

 

For the last 4 weeks, I've been emailing Spark about this and requesting that they raise an order for a Manual Feasibility check. It's like I'm dealing with AI because the response is always some variant of "our system is showing that Fibre is unavailable at your address", a fact I am already incredibly well aware of!

 

Is anyone familiar with this issue or can tell me what I need to do to get Fibre installed?

 

Do I need to try a different ISP, perhaps a smaller one where I might actually be able to talk to someone who knows how to give more than a generic response?

It appears that cabling is right there at the property, so I just want to know what needs doing to get an ISP to provide me with a fibre connection.

 


Thanks in advance for any help.

 


Cheers

 

 

 

NB

Jase2985
13411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3311190 20-Nov-2024 21:03
@cbrpilot @wheelbarrow01

 

Maybe you can help?

 
 
 
 

saf

saf
140 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3311191 20-Nov-2024 21:03
From an ISP perspective, this isn't hard if what Chorus has advised is true (which it likely is).

 

Essentially requires placing an order with Chorus mostly the normal way, which is then checked by Chorus manually, then the order continues as normal.

 

Might need to push Spark a bit more to tell them to look beyond and automated checker and just "place the order", or try another ISP if you're at your wits end.




Wheelbarrow01
1704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3311213 20-Nov-2024 22:22
Hi @npb,

 

Please flick me a private message with your name, contact number, email address and the address of the subject property. I'll reach out to one of my contacts at Spark and we'll get the issue sorted for you (including them contacting you once it's sorted so you don't have to chase it up).

 

Many thanks,

 

Simon @ Chorus

 

[EDIT: I suspect I know what is causing the issue, but once I know the address I can confirm]




Wheelbarrow01
1704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3311357 21-Nov-2024 11:11
There is a problem with the address record (so, not Spark's fault). I have engaged our regional manager to confirm fibre build has been completed (which seems to be the case) and have asked for the address record to be fixed. Just awaiting an ETA for that. I'm in touch with the OP directly.




Wheelbarrow01
1704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3312990 26-Nov-2024 10:36
The address record issue is now fixed and I've advised the OP that fibre can now be ordered via their preferred RSP (Spark in this case).




Jase2985
13411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3313005 26-Nov-2024 11:32
Thank you yet again, Simon, for your contributions to this community. 

