I don't play CS, however I have been getting the exact same issue to both WoW and Overwatch servers in the past few weeks on a Spark Max Fibre connection (over ethernet).

I'll have games of OW where I'll be on 45ms, then the next one it will go up and stay at 120ms for the game, and then the one after that it drops back down to 45ms (no packet loss throughout any of this). Log into WoW on one character and be on 35ms/35ms (for home/world), then log into another one and be on 35ms/115ms in the same zone.

Pic below is discord from tonight (also a sydney based server) - where it goes between what it should be and jumps up to 115~ for periods then comes back down, rather than being consistent