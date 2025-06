Yes, sure. But then, if you are running latency-sensitive applications, you would pause your 2000 seeding torrents during that so important job interview video call, right?

My point is that different things impact performance: asymmetrical broadband speeds, low-spec routers, Wi-Fi interference causing collisions and retries, bad adapter driver software implementation, etc. And this is only inside your network.

Was the test performed while nothing else on the network was running? Or was the network under load? This is the kind of thing your OS won't know. The load was artificially created by that specific test computer, but what if something else is already running on another device?

This test might indicate your router is crap - or is it your computer? - and even changing it may not solve problems without a hard look at everything going on - not only hardware and software but usage patterns too.