kiwifidget:

A wee birdie says fibre is coming to our bach sometime next year.

Although I have a broadband account at home, we have no ISP presence at all at the bach.

Not even a phone.

Though I recall the previous owners had a phone, we didnt take it over, and when we later asked to have the phone put back on (after discovering how pitiful the cellular reception was), Telecom (pretty sure they were still called that back then) told us there were no more phone connections available.

Once fibre is running past the driveway, I presume I need to sign up with an ISP to get Chorus or whoever to run the fibre up the right of way to the bach.

And for that I need a plan, a plan that doesnt cost an arm and a leg for a property that isnt occupied full time, and does not need to be anything close to the unlimited 1Gbps plan I currently consume all my Geekzone threads on.

Any advice on the process and/or an appropriate plan would be much appreciated.

Also, I was considering Starlink but should it still be an option if fibre is coming?