Best fibre option for bach??
kiwifidget

3392 posts

#318129 18-Dec-2024 17:34
A wee birdie says fibre is coming to our bach sometime next year.

 

Although I have a broadband account at home, we have no ISP presence at all at the bach.

 

Not even a phone.

 

Though I recall the previous owners had a phone, we didnt take it over, and when we later asked to have the phone put back on (after discovering how pitiful the cellular reception was), Telecom (pretty sure they were still called that back then) told us there were no more phone connections available. 

 

Once fibre is running past the driveway, I presume I need to sign up with an ISP to get Chorus or whoever to run the fibre up the right of way to the bach.

 

And for that I need a plan, a plan that doesnt cost an arm and a leg for a property that isnt occupied full time, and does not need to be anything close to the unlimited 1Gbps plan I currently consume all my Geekzone threads on.

 

Any advice on the process and/or an appropriate plan would be much appreciated.

 

Also, I was considering Starlink but should it still be an option if fibre is coming?

 

 




toejam316
1465 posts

  #3322072 18-Dec-2024 17:50
Probably any of the 50/10 $60 a month plans, Quic has one for instance.




huckster
840 posts

  #3322076 18-Dec-2024 18:48
Maybe look at something like https://www.broadbandcompare.co.nz/
Be aware many have a low price for the first few months to lure you in.

jarledb
3249 posts

  #3322077 18-Dec-2024 18:49
kiwifidget:

 

Also, I was considering Starlink but should it still be an option if fibre is coming?

 

 

I would not go for Starlink if you have access to fibre, and you don't have to pay a fortune to have fibre installed.

 

Would go with an unlimited fibre plan with low bandwidth myself, if I was looking for it.

 

Looks like 2degrees could be cheapest if you have 2degrees mobile already, if not Quic seems the cheapest.

 

Was surprised Skinny didn't have any cheap fibre plans, their cheapest plans are wireless plans.




huckster
840 posts

  #3322078 18-Dec-2024 19:06
jarledb:

 

Was surprised Skinny didn't have any cheap fibre plans, their cheapest plans are wireless plans.

 



Me too.

hsvhel
1226 posts

  #3322082 18-Dec-2024 19:38
I went with a 300/100 service, but only because Wife and I both work from there occasionally and the kids on a wet day jump on the TV/Devices. 

 

Would start with the lower and see how you go, not a major to upgrade via the ISP portals these days

 

 




Bung
6406 posts

  #3322096 18-Dec-2024 20:41
At Foxton Beach the empty house that used to be occupied by the local Policeman was taken over by squatters after the Parliament Grounds protest broke up. They stayed almost a year before being evicted. I was amused to see that in that time they managed to get Fibre Starter installed.

kiwifidget

3392 posts

  #3322099 18-Dec-2024 20:57
jarledb:

 

I would not go for Starlink if you have access to fibre, and you don't have to pay a fortune to have fibre installed.

 

 

Are the installs not free anymore?




Behodar
10440 posts

  #3322103 18-Dec-2024 21:19
Installs are free in most locations.

coffeebaron
6221 posts

  #3322109 18-Dec-2024 21:41
Yep as others have suggested a basic $60 ish per month fibre. You may even find it becomes a great work from home away from home kinda thing 😀 if thats applicable to anyone.





prevaljo
175 posts

  #3322253 19-Dec-2024 11:55
I am using 2Degrees this year.

nicmair
243 posts

  #3322254 19-Dec-2024 11:59
While not strictly fibre, we use Skinny wireless Broadband to get internet, as it's the only one that I found that allows you to stop and start payments, e.g. we only pay for the months we are at the crib, (Xmas, Easter and Labour day), the rest of the time we just remove the credit card so the plan can't renew.  Have been doing this for yours. 

Vindy500
53 posts

  #3322274 19-Dec-2024 13:37
We also install fibre without an RSP order these days if you wanted to get the ball rolling before choosing a plan 

 

Request a fibre broadband installation

KiwiSurfer
1416 posts

Uber Geek

  #3322287 19-Dec-2024 14:10
I'm sure OP may have checked, but worth checking the fibre is actually UFB fibre. There have been cases in these forum of people hearing through the local grapevine about "a fibre cable" running past their driveway, getting excited, and only later finding out it wasn't UFB but some other cable (such as non-UFB fibre such as Spark's fibre they use for POP/cellular/etc backhaul) that sadly has nothing to do with UFB. It seems a bit surprising UFB is being rolled out to a town that has no mobile service, not even from RCG, so this does raise a red flag for me. A town with enough population to justify UFB rollout would surely have RCG at the very least and more likely to have service from at least some of the mobile providers. Fingers crossed I am wrong in OP's case though!

kiwifidget

3392 posts

  #3322299 19-Dec-2024 14:40
@kiwisurfer yes, very wary of talk from birdies, and counting chickens before they hatch.

 

Cellular reception has improved in the area in the last year or two with a new cell tower going up.

 

It's not nearby, but on a hill top a wee distance away, so whatever cable runs to it is not going anywhere near the bach.




kiwifidget

3392 posts

  #3322300 19-Dec-2024 14:42
Vindy500:

 

We also install fibre without an RSP order these days if you wanted to get the ball rolling before choosing a plan 

 

Request a fibre broadband installation

 

 

That's good to know and thank you for the link.

 

Everything is just hearsay at the moment. If the fibre does ever eventuate at least I'll know what to do.




