Fixed broadband vs Fixed Wireless - A marketing change
Oblivian

Uber Geek

#318183 23-Dec-2024 22:47
I've noticed something with some radio adverts in the past week or two. Which many who have ditched radio broadcast now may not have heard.

 

Where we've been use to ISPs pushing fixed wireless where they can - obviously at the gain of the ISPs not paying a 3rd party for management/links (even if you don't want it.. looking at you copper withdrawal notification selling) 

 

There's now a bit of a 180 on it. Perhaps an outcome of the Commerce Commission Realspeed findings?

 

The ads start out with I guess your 'average joe' family comments about slowness of internet and so forth.

 

And then expand on the fact that the 'wireless internet' they're using now uses a cell site, And has to share with all the other people on the Cell site. And if you want the best experience, ask your ISP for fibre.

 

Took me by surprise that at least one of them has decided to start chewing on their own leg as it were.

 

 

lxsw20
Uber Geek

  #3323923 23-Dec-2024 22:51
Yeap Chorus funded adds, while not untrue what they are saying, its in their favor to push people to UFB



Oblivian

Uber Geek

  #3323924 23-Dec-2024 22:53
Ahhhhhhh That'd make a bit more sense than an ISP doing so. <click>

 

Half asleep in the AM when I hear them with the wakeup alarm.

 

Hopefully a few more people realise and some of the community 'is anyone else broadband slow' posts disappear :)

Mehrts
Uber Geek

  #3324084 24-Dec-2024 09:04
It's good to see a superior product being pushed though, as wireless installations are hardly ever better than fibre ones (where fibre is available).

 

Ease of installation and getting internet to tricky areas would be the only good thing about wireless I can think of.



RunningMan
  #3324104 24-Dec-2024 09:18
Price can be an issue too - FW will usually be cheaper and is a good option where price is a more important factor than quality.

Bung
Uber Geek

  #3324105 24-Dec-2024 09:20
Wifi calling on our fibre connection makes our mobiles usable at home.

Kraven
  #3324147 24-Dec-2024 11:24
Here's the TV ad

atomeara
  #3324162 24-Dec-2024 11:50
Comcom has been doing on going work around broadband marketing and copper withdrawl.

 

They have concerns around some of the marketing, certainly to less technical users.

 

https://comcom.govt.nz/regulated-industries/telecommunications/projects/marketing-of-alternative-services-to-consumers-during-copperpstn-withdrawal

 
 
 
 

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3324169 24-Dec-2024 12:19
Kraven:

 

Here's the TV ad

 

 

Reminds me of that 1980s safe sex ad (I think... vague memories), which asks you to consider how many people you really are going to bed with.

 

Not casting any moral judgement on you, but don't share your Internet!

SomeoneSomewhere
Uber Geek

  #3324181 24-Dec-2024 13:31
Chorus has been doing bus stop ads and the like espousing fibre for years.

Oblivian

Uber Geek

  #3324183 24-Dec-2024 13:35
Sure, however An ongoing government backed initiative to deploy fibre nationally by a core company being advertised is a bit different to the now 'that wireless the ISP sold you, is actually probably the cause of your issues'

tweake
  #3324186 24-Dec-2024 13:49
i got pushed onto the wireless some time ago as northpower rolled out fibre.

 

it does go slow at certain times. however my gripe is power cuts that take out the cell tower. their battery supply is rather limited and it means i loose all coms. so i hope next year to put fibre in.

MichaelNZ
Uber Geek

Integrity Tech Solutions

  #3324313 25-Dec-2024 00:26
Its good Chorus is painting themselves into a corner on fibre because areas not covered by fibre need to be rolled out.

 

 




quickymart
Uber Geek

  #3324338 25-Dec-2024 07:46
MichaelNZ:

 

Its good Chorus is painting themselves into a corner on fibre because areas not covered by fibre need to be rolled out.

 

 

No, they don't - funding for a rural road 12kms long with all of 4 farmers on it (for example) would come from where? I don't see the government coughing up for that one - anyone in that situation would be moved onto wireless.

MichaelNZ
Uber Geek

Integrity Tech Solutions

  #3324353 25-Dec-2024 09:44
quickymart:

 

No, they don't - funding for a rural road 12kms long with all of 4 farmers on it (for example) would come from where? I don't see the government coughing up for that one - anyone in that situation would be moved onto wireless.

 

 

This road is pretty close to that:

 

 




quickymart
Uber Geek

  #3324361 25-Dec-2024 10:19
Perfect location to be on RBI wireless or Starlink.

