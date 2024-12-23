I've noticed something with some radio adverts in the past week or two. Which many who have ditched radio broadcast now may not have heard.

Where we've been use to ISPs pushing fixed wireless where they can - obviously at the gain of the ISPs not paying a 3rd party for management/links (even if you don't want it.. looking at you copper withdrawal notification selling)

There's now a bit of a 180 on it. Perhaps an outcome of the Commerce Commission Realspeed findings?

The ads start out with I guess your 'average joe' family comments about slowness of internet and so forth.

And then expand on the fact that the 'wireless internet' they're using now uses a cell site, And has to share with all the other people on the Cell site. And if you want the best experience, ask your ISP for fibre.

Took me by surprise that at least one of them has decided to start chewing on their own leg as it were.