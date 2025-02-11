Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand BroadbandSpam me with ISP deals
bigalow

#318680 11-Feb-2025 16:18
does any one know any deals going for naked 300/100 plans 12 month or 24 months




 

 

 

caffynz
  #3341557 11-Feb-2025 16:21
Isn't that what the Broadband Compare website is for? 



dryburn
  #3341560 11-Feb-2025 16:39
There is a discussion over at cheapies.nz 

 

 

 

https://www.cheapies.nz/node/50334

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3341649 11-Feb-2025 19:01
caffynz: Isn't that what the Broadband Compare website is for?

 

Said it many times and I'll say it again.

 

Broadband Compare (and those sites owned by the compare group) are effectively advertisement sites. Everyone will essentially get told Zeronet currently has the best deal even now for mobile.

 

You can use it as a guide but you're better to sign up to ISP's directly and pick based on your own needs.

 

ISP's are not a commodity like power so basically pick one of the major providers. Providers like Zeronet just simply resell 2degrees.




Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








