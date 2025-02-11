does any one know any deals going for naked 300/100 plans 12 month or 24 months
Isn't that what the Broadband Compare website is for?
There is a discussion over at cheapies.nz
Said it many times and I'll say it again.
Broadband Compare (and those sites owned by the compare group) are effectively advertisement sites. Everyone will essentially get told Zeronet currently has the best deal even now for mobile.
You can use it as a guide but you're better to sign up to ISP's directly and pick based on your own needs.
ISP's are not a commodity like power so basically pick one of the major providers. Providers like Zeronet just simply resell 2degrees.
