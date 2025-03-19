danfaulknor

Chorus have published details of the new ONTs, due this year. The new Hyberfibre ONT is much smaller, yay!
https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product-update/new-onts-selected-and-coming-early
Chorus have published details of the new ONTs, due this year. The new Hyberfibre ONT is much smaller, yay!
https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product-update/new-onts-selected-and-coming-early
they/them
Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.
Still not as small as the matchbox sized bitstream3 ONT, which requires different technology at the other end which is why they can't be used for Bitstream2 connections
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