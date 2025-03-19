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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandChorus Announces New ONTs
danfaulknor

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#319067 19-Mar-2025 12:07
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Chorus have published details of the new ONTs, due this year. The new Hyberfibre ONT is much smaller, yay!

 

 

 

https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product-update/new-onts-selected-and-coming-early 




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richms
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  #3355144 19-Mar-2025 12:42
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Oh good. Now I have a timeframe for getting hyperfibre to work towards sorting out the rest of the network.




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nztim
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  #3355233 19-Mar-2025 15:38
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Still not as small as the matchbox sized bitstream3 ONT, which requires different technology at the other end which is why they can't be used for Bitstream2 connections




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