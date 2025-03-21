Hi Geekzone,
Looking to get Hyper fibre 2g and a 2nd standard residential fibre plan installed as a new residential install ,I understand there is fibre to the boundary,
Being in a fibre ufb area I believe it qualifies for a free standard install.
Does adding the hyper fibre circuit complicate the free install.
What is the installed ont situation likely to be, for 1 april/may install
looking at the chorus matrix the hyper circuit is likely to be a type 110 ,
will the 2nd standard circuit require a 2nd fibre lead, or a 2nd ont.
Is this likely to incur additional charges.
Last question what is the difference between the business hyper fibre offerings , I see some are for example voyager $164 for 12 months unlimited
On the chorus matrix I see there is business hyper fibre and small business hyper fibre. and the business hyper fibre has the new ont spo 110
Thanks Jeremy