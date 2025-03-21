Hi Geekzone,

Looking to get Hyper fibre 2g and a 2nd standard residential fibre plan installed as a new residential install ,I understand there is fibre to the boundary,

Being in a fibre ufb area I believe it qualifies for a free standard install.

Does adding the hyper fibre circuit complicate the free install.

What is the installed ont situation likely to be, for 1 april/may install

looking at the chorus matrix the hyper circuit is likely to be a type 110 ,

will the 2nd standard circuit require a 2nd fibre lead, or a 2nd ont.

Is this likely to incur additional charges.

Last question what is the difference between the business hyper fibre offerings , I see some are for example voyager $164 for 12 months unlimited

On the chorus matrix I see there is business hyper fibre and small business hyper fibre. and the business hyper fibre has the new ont spo 110

Thanks Jeremy