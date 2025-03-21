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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandNew Fibre install hyperfibre and standard dual onts required ? additional install costs ?
JeremyNzl

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#319091 21-Mar-2025 10:40
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Hi Geekzone, 

 

Looking to get Hyper fibre 2g and a 2nd standard residential fibre plan installed as a new residential install ,I understand there is fibre to the boundary,

 

Being in a fibre ufb area I believe it qualifies for a free standard install.  

 

Does adding the hyper fibre circuit complicate the free install.

 

What is the installed ont situation likely to be, for 1 april/may install

 

looking at the chorus matrix the hyper circuit is likely to be a type 110 , 

 

will the 2nd standard circuit require a 2nd fibre lead, or a 2nd ont.

 

Is this likely to incur additional charges.  

 

 

 

Last question what is the difference between the business hyper fibre offerings , I see some are for example voyager $164 for 12 months unlimited

 

On the chorus matrix I see there is business hyper fibre and small business hyper fibre. and the business hyper fibre has the new ont spo 110

 

 

 

Thanks Jeremy 

 

 

 

 

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nztim
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  #3356065 21-Mar-2025 15:07
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ONT110 is only available with Bitstream3 connections

 

If you want two installations one regular UFB and one Hyperfiber this will be two strands to your property aka infill build and $1500 cost

 

If you want a hyperfibre and a regular ufb connection these can both be provided off the same ONT using different ONT ports (no extra cost)




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



raytaylor
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  #3356829 24-Mar-2025 09:57
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We should clarify if the second installation will be to the same location 
Eg. Two onts side by side  

Or will the second installation be to a second building or another room? 
Eg. One ONT in main house, one in separate unit 

 

Will both ONTs be at the same street address and property parcel? 

If they are going to the same location there will be no extra charge. Chorus run a dual fiber cable capable of running two ONTs installed side-by-side by default. You can place an order with an ISP to have a service installed and once done, place a secondary ONT installation order which wont cost any extra. 

 

If they are going to be in the same building or a separate building on the same address and same property parcel, then you can employ your own electrician or skilled person to pre-run an opticat cable from the ETP on the house to the second location, then place an order for the secondary ONT installation. 

If the second ONT is going to be located at a dwelling with a different street house number (eg. 175 vs 175A or 175 vs 178) or a different property parcel then this will incur an infill build charge.  




Ray Taylor

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