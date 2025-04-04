Stu1: It’s just annoying these things happens , it’s more how reliant we are as a family on the internet , school is chromebooks, tutoring is online . Basic things like alarms clocks not working so having to set an alarm on the kids watches

The way the world is moving, it will continue to be reliant on the digital world and that is the way it will be for a long time.

The dot com boom still has a lot of wind left in it. Aotearoa is still catching up in some parts.

If you really want redundancy, it's time to invest in some 4G access for a failover. You're screwed if the cell is on the same fibre path as the outage unless it's backhauled by a microwave link. But then you're also screwed if there's a power outage big enough to knock mains to the cell site. Then you're reliant on the UPS keeping the cell alive, and if the UPS dies, then the carrier will have to weigh the options for a temp diesel generator or keep the cell offline until power can be restored.

Hope this gives you some perspective.