We have really embraced the internet , Alexa alarm clocks, smart lights , smart plugs, wifi security, and streaming. In three years have had three major outages , one was from a Reno, second was a driver crashing in to a transformer and this week roadworks digging hitting the Fibre cable. Our house is pretty much crippled , can’t work from home , alarm clocks don’t work , no tv the list goes on. This is day three without fibre . I know chorus are working on it . There must be a better solution in an actual event most households would really struggle. ADSl and VDSL were rock solid. My options are get a back up wifi connection mabey skinny or pay $500 for a starlink kit then $17 a month for a kinda version of internet insurance. Are we reliant too much on fibre?. Today I’m hunting for the old alarm clocks , Freeview box and a stereo that doesn’t need streaming to work . The ISPs have no control over the network and generally can’t help . I had to buy a SIM card this morning and then a day pack so I can at Least work at home waiting for a chorus tech that will tell me yup we are working on it . Is it time to go back to equipment that actually works when fibre crashes?