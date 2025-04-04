Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandInstability of Fibre
Stu1

1673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#319226 4-Apr-2025 08:38
Send private message quote this post

We have really embraced the internet , Alexa alarm clocks, smart lights , smart plugs, wifi security, and streaming. In three years have had three major outages , one was from a Reno, second was a driver crashing in to a transformer and this week roadworks digging hitting the Fibre cable. Our house is pretty much crippled , can’t work from home , alarm clocks don’t work , no tv the list goes on. This is day three without fibre . I know chorus are working on it . There must be a better solution in an actual event most households would really struggle. ADSl and VDSL were rock solid. My options are get a back up wifi connection mabey skinny or pay $500 for a starlink kit then $17 a month for a kinda version of internet insurance. Are we reliant too much on fibre?. Today I’m hunting for the old alarm clocks , Freeview box and a stereo that doesn’t need streaming to work . The ISPs have no control over the network and generally can’t help . I had to buy a SIM card this morning and then a day pack so I can at Least work at home waiting for a chorus tech that will tell me yup we are working on it . Is it time to go back to equipment that actually works when fibre crashes?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
nzkc
1536 posts

Uber Geek


  #3360432 4-Apr-2025 08:42
Send private message quote this post

Fiber isnt the problem here. Recent bad luck is - no more. If those events happened with copper - result would have been the same.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Lorenceo
903 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3360435 4-Apr-2025 08:47
Send private message quote this post

My fibre line is less prone to downtime than the mains power feed to my house.

MaxineN
Max
1679 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3360438 4-Apr-2025 08:54
Send private message quote this post

Lorenceo:

 

My fibre line is less prone to downtime than the mains power feed to my house.

 

 

 

 

I'm going to probably crap on my luck and say that I've never logged a fault for the fibre service itself in my entire time I've had fibre.

 

I have logged a few to many RSPs but that was due to the RSP being at fault and not the LFC. Not once seen a RED LOS.

 

Knock on wood.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78855 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3360439 4-Apr-2025 08:59
Send private message quote this post

It's not a fibre problem, as this could happen on copper (DSL) anyway. It can happen on mobile broadband too, if the tower(s) have power cuts and run out of power. It will help with Starlink too, if your home is hit by a power cut.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

mudguard
2055 posts

Uber Geek


  #3360440 4-Apr-2025 09:05
Send private message quote this post

I think the fibre at home has a SIM card in the router. So if the fibre goes down it switches to 4G. I've only seen it activate once but I was notified once by Vodafone (One) prior anyway I think. 

Stu1

1673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3360441 4-Apr-2025 09:06
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

It's not a fibre problem, as this could happen on copper (DSL) anyway. It can happen on mobile broadband too, if the tower(s) have power cuts and run out of power. It will help with Starlink too, if your home is hit by a power cut.

 



 

I have power back up that’s not the problem it’s how easy a fibre cable can be damaged and the process for installation. I’ve seen where the hit the cable it’s way to shallow it should be at the same depth as the gas and Water pipes . Even home installs multiple cases of homeowners putting a spade through the cable . When did that ever happen with copper? . There is a lot more reliance now on internet products than back in vdsl days. Gisbourne was a prime example of how unsecure and fragile  NZ internet capability is 

Stu1

1673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3360442 4-Apr-2025 09:07
Send private message quote this post

MaxineN:

 

Lorenceo:

 

My fibre line is less prone to downtime than the mains power feed to my house.

 

 

 

 

I'm going to probably crap on my luck and say that I've never logged a fault for the fibre service itself in my entire time I've had fibre.

 

I have logged a few to many RSPs but that was due to the RSP being at fault and not the LFC. Not once seen a RED LOS.

 

Knock on wood.

 

 

I’ve had soo many down time I actually no how many lights the los is from the power light 



MaxineN
Max
1679 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3360444 4-Apr-2025 09:10
Send private message quote this post

Stu1:

 

freitasm:

 

It's not a fibre problem, as this could happen on copper (DSL) anyway. It can happen on mobile broadband too, if the tower(s) have power cuts and run out of power. It will help with Starlink too, if your home is hit by a power cut.

 



 

I have power back up that’s not the problem it’s how easy a fibre cable can be damaged and the process for installation. I’ve seen where the hit the cable it’s way to shallow it should be at the same depth as the gas and Water pipes . Even home installs multiple cases of homeowners putting a spade through the cable . When did that ever happen with copper? . There is a lot more reliance now on internet products than back in vdsl days. Gisbourne was a prime example of how unsecure and fragile  NZ internet capability is 

 

 

 

 

I have seen plenty of this example in my time at One New Zealand. They didn't call 0800 B4UDIG, and they started to dig and they hit the copper.

 

Also there have been a few cases where car vs pole has happened for overhead installs too.

 

 

 

It just happens.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

mrgsm021
1444 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3360445 4-Apr-2025 09:10
Send private message quote this post

I've only had red on the optical light on the first gen Chorus ONT few years ago and that was apparently due to a kink on a fibre cable at the cabinet.

Stu1

1673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3360446 4-Apr-2025 09:13
Send private message quote this post

MaxineN:

 

Stu1:

 

freitasm:

 

It's not a fibre problem, as this could happen on copper (DSL) anyway. It can happen on mobile broadband too, if the tower(s) have power cuts and run out of power. It will help with Starlink too, if your home is hit by a power cut.

 



 

I have power back up that’s not the problem it’s how easy a fibre cable can be damaged and the process for installation. I’ve seen where the hit the cable it’s way to shallow it should be at the same depth as the gas and Water pipes . Even home installs multiple cases of homeowners putting a spade through the cable . When did that ever happen with copper? . There is a lot more reliance now on internet products than back in vdsl days. Gisbourne was a prime example of how unsecure and fragile  NZ internet capability is 

 

 

 

 

I have seen plenty of this example in my time at One New Zealand. They didn't call 0800 B4UDIG, and they started to dig and they hit the copper.

 

Also there have been a few cases where car vs pole has happened for overhead installs too.

 

 

 

It just happens.

 

 

It’s just annoying these things happens , it’s more how reliant we are as a family on the internet , school is chromebooks, tutoring is online . Basic things like alarms clocks not working so having to set an alarm on the kids watches 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78855 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3360448 4-Apr-2025 09:15
Send private message quote this post

This kind of occurrence can affect anyone in New Zealand and it won't be limited to fibre. Moving away from fibre is not a solution. Having a backup access is a plan, but it costs.

 

Anything else you get will not have the same performance as fibre.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

MaxineN
Max
1679 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3360449 4-Apr-2025 09:17
Send private message quote this post

Stu1:

 

It’s just annoying these things happens , it’s more how reliant we are as a family on the internet , school is chromebooks, tutoring is online . Basic things like alarms clocks not working so having to set an alarm on the kids watches 

 

 

The way the world is moving, it will continue to be reliant on the digital world and that is the way it will be for a long time.
The dot com boom still has a lot of wind left in it. Aotearoa is still catching up in some parts. 

 

If you really want redundancy, it's time to invest in some 4G access for a failover. You're screwed if the cell is on the same fibre path as the outage unless it's backhauled by a microwave link. But then you're also screwed if there's a power outage big enough to knock mains to the cell site. Then you're reliant on the UPS keeping the cell alive, and if the UPS dies, then the carrier will have to weigh the options for a temp diesel generator or keep the cell offline until power can be restored.

 

Hope this gives you some perspective.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

CYaBro
4492 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3360450 4-Apr-2025 09:18
Send private message quote this post

Get Starlink as a backup, that's what I've done.

 

You don't need to be paying anything each month, just plug it in and activate it if you ever need it.
I just plug mine in every few months to make sure it still works and it can do any updates if there are any, without needing to activate and pay for anything.

 

We're on fibre here but are rural and about 21km from the exchange so plenty of opportunity for something to happen to the fibre.
However, in just over 4 years that we've been on it we've only had 2 major outages, that weren't an ISP issue, and that was something at the exchange and when a tree branch fell on the fibre that hangs across our front lawn from the pole on the street to the house.
Both times it was repaired within 24 hours.

 

 

 

 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Stu1

1673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3360458 4-Apr-2025 09:24
Send private message quote this post

CYaBro:

 

Get Starlink as a backup, that's what I've done.

 

You don't need to be paying anything each month, just plug it in and activate it if you ever need it.
I just plug mine in every few months to make sure it still works and it can do any updates if there are any, without needing to activate and pay for anything.

 

We're on fibre here but are rural and about 21km from the exchange so plenty of opportunity for something to happen to the fibre.
However, in just over 4 years that we've been on it we've only had 2 major outages, that weren't an ISP issue, and that was something at the exchange and when a tree branch fell on the fibre that hangs across our front lawn from the pole on the street to the house.
Both times it was repaired within 24 hours.

 

 

 

 

 

 

That’s great thought it would have to be active .

MaxineN
Max
1679 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3360460 4-Apr-2025 09:26
Send private message quote this post

CYaBro:

 

Get Starlink as a backup, that's what I've done.

 

You don't need to be paying anything each month, just plug it in and activate it if you ever need it.
I just plug mine in every few months to make sure it still works and it can do any updates if there are any, without needing to activate and pay for anything.

 

We're on fibre here but are rural and about 21km from the exchange so plenty of opportunity for something to happen to the fibre.
However, in just over 4 years that we've been on it we've only had 2 major outages, that weren't an ISP issue, and that was something at the exchange and when a tree branch fell on the fibre that hangs across our front lawn from the pole on the street to the house.
Both times it was repaired within 24 hours.

 

 

 

 

That is a VERY expensive failover.

 

Honestly a 4G CPE off Trademe is about $50-100, then you just get a prepay SIM and top it up enough to get enough data to last.

 

But 4G is not available everywhere and if it works for you, great! It's a good option to have.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright