Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandTracking data usage
OldGeek

869 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#319288 9-Apr-2025 20:15
Send private message

Voyager offer data usage reporting in their account portal, however I have found this to be unreliable.  I don’t depend on accurate data consumption readings with my uncapped plan, but I do value tracking of data usage from month to month as a basic indicator of an unobserved issue.  Should data consumption spike (either low or high) I would like to know this so I can at least look at potential causes if there is no known explanation.

 

Voyager have said that their data consumption meter is compromised by the fact that I have fixed IPV4 and IPV6 addresses.  I am expecting them to confirm that either the assigned IPV6 address has to be removed or I need to remove IPV6 use on my WAN interface.

 

While I am working with them to work around this issue, are there any NZ ISPs that report household data consumption as a matter of course with regardless of public IP address configuration?

 

This is a simple question - Yes or No - and therefore debate on needs/wants/justifications is off-topic.  I am on a Fibre connection.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

Create new topic
MaxineN
Max
1706 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3362477 9-Apr-2025 20:19
Send private message quote this post

Yes.

 

One NZ does. The way they do all traffic regardless is tallied. So in and out, v4 or v6 or both it doesn't care. You'll get 1 figure.

 

 

 

And it is useful, however I prefer to measure at the interface. Was fun seeing on my Quic connection that in less than 24 hours  I racked up several terabytes after switching from one firewall to another.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright