Voyager offer data usage reporting in their account portal, however I have found this to be unreliable. I don’t depend on accurate data consumption readings with my uncapped plan, but I do value tracking of data usage from month to month as a basic indicator of an unobserved issue. Should data consumption spike (either low or high) I would like to know this so I can at least look at potential causes if there is no known explanation.

Voyager have said that their data consumption meter is compromised by the fact that I have fixed IPV4 and IPV6 addresses. I am expecting them to confirm that either the assigned IPV6 address has to be removed or I need to remove IPV6 use on my WAN interface.

While I am working with them to work around this issue, are there any NZ ISPs that report household data consumption as a matter of course with regardless of public IP address configuration?

This is a simple question - Yes or No - and therefore debate on needs/wants/justifications is off-topic. I am on a Fibre connection.