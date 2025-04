We have seen the Dunedin-to-Invercargill link fail, while the Christchurch-to-Dunedin link was still being repaired. As a result, this has isolated the DUD and TOD PoPs from the standard REANNZ core links. These two PoPs are still reachable due to our emergency core link to the area, however this link operates with reduced capacity. We will update again within 60 minutes.

The fibre fault has been identified as rodent damage within the rail corridor. Repair work will continue tomorrow.

from https://reannz.status.io/