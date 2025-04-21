Hi folks,



Just moved into a recently renovated rental unit. At some stage during the renovations the ONT has been removed from the wall and left sitting on the floor sans power supply.



Quick Google-foo got the power supply sorted. Powered it on and solid green on the optical. Great.



I was thinking about just mounting it on the wall myself but after reading a few threads about messing with Chorus's equipment I started to worry that this may not be the simplest or cheapest solution, and frankly it doesn't look like any due care was placed when the ONT was removed from it's original mounting place.



I am not CURRENTLY using fiber. I'm still using the Spark Wireless BB that I was at my last place - until I get this ONT sorted, at which time I plan to move to fiber.







What's your advice here?

DIY?

Order Fiber and tell RSP that ONT is incorrectly installed?

Call Chorus and tell them that ONT is incorrectly installed?

Other?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯







