Apologies for the vague title as I'm not sure how big this outage is but I've got staff members around Wellington offline including myself on ISPs like One NZ, Quic and 2degreees
Maybe that Aussie Navy ship visiting blasting our networks?
Down here on contact, but if it's also affecting 2 degrees and One, perhaps chorus outage?
Down for colleagues all over Hutt and Northern suburbs (those who I have a locationfor) on various providers, but not down in central Wellington office
Yep, I have several clients offline currently.
I'm seeing connections across multiple ISP's down in the lower North Island, common theme is they all transit via Wellington.
Might be lower north island offline
dolsen:
Confirmed by Voyager in https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=190&topicid=319828&page_no=1#3381146
Yeah, quic and others are saying it's chorus. But it's not showing on the chorus outage map for me: https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/tools/internet-outages-map
I am still connected, I'm on the One HFC network... so is it isolated to Fibre only?
Spark in Karori, Wellington is still up.
LifeSteala:
Skinny fibre network down in Wairoa - Northern Hawkes Bay. ONT appears ok.
Gordy
Gordy
2degrees mobile data and Quic broadband down in Wellington.
