New Zealand Broadband Fibre Outage 06/06/2025
DjShadow

#319829 6-Jun-2025 11:18
Apologies for the vague title as I'm not sure how big this outage is but I've got staff members around Wellington offline including myself on ISPs like One NZ, Quic and 2degreees

 

Maybe that Aussie Navy ship visiting blasting our networks?

 1 | 2
dolsen
  #3381148 6-Jun-2025 11:22
Down here on contact, but if it's also affecting 2 degrees and One, perhaps chorus outage?

 
 
 
 

Batwing
  #3381150 6-Jun-2025 11:23
Down for colleagues all over Hutt and Northern suburbs (those who I have a locationfor) on various providers, but not down in central Wellington office

LifeSteala
  #3381151 6-Jun-2025 11:24
Yep, I have several clients offline currently.



Kraven
  #3381152 6-Jun-2025 11:24
I'm seeing connections across multiple ISP's down in the lower North Island, common theme is they all transit via Wellington.

DjShadow

  #3381153 6-Jun-2025 11:24
Might be lower north island offline

snj

snj
  #3381154 6-Jun-2025 11:24
dolsen:

 

Down here on contact, but if it's also affecting 2 degrees and One, perhaps chorus outage?

 

 

Confirmed by Voyager in https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=190&topicid=319828&page_no=1#3381146 

kennedybaird
  #3381157 6-Jun-2025 11:25
Yeah, quic and others are saying it's chorus. But it's not showing on the chorus outage map for me: https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/tools/internet-outages-map



LifeSteala
  #3381159 6-Jun-2025 11:28
I am still connected, I'm on the One HFC network... so is it isolated to Fibre only?

allan
  #3381162 6-Jun-2025 11:32
Spark in Karori, Wellington is still up.

kennedybaird
  #3381165 6-Jun-2025 11:34
LifeSteala:

 

I am still connected, I'm on the One HFC network... so is it isolated to Fibre only?

 



Not sure. @quic are giving good updates on their incident page :) https://status.quic.nz/issues/684224154a0ebd7c9b1979c0

Gordy7
  #3381166 6-Jun-2025 11:35
Skinny fibre network down in Wairoa - Northern Hawkes Bay. ONT appears ok.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3381169 6-Jun-2025 11:36
2degrees mobile data and Quic broadband down in Wellington. 




cddt
  #3381170 6-Jun-2025 11:44
06/06/2025 11:38 Event
— Incident priority: P1 —
Network element CPC-ETH202 isolated at Courtenay Place.




kennedybaird
  #3381176 6-Jun-2025 11:50
@quic is doing the mahi now, thanks for the updates!

Still can't find any mention on chorus' outage page, but quic has been updating.

Nice one :)

r0bbie
  #3381178 6-Jun-2025 11:55
Its the chorus speed boost :)

